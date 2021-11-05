Submitted photo
Mason County Central High School’s production of “Sense and Sensibility” continues at 7:30 p.m. tonight at A.O. Carlson Gymnasium after opening on Friday. The play — an adaptation of the classic novel by Jane Austen — is directed by MCC English and drama teacher Tom Richert, who told the Daily News it’s a “really fun, lively show” that students and the public should enjoy. “Sense and Sensibility” will wrap up with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. Tickets are $5 for students, $6 for seniors or $8 for adults. The cast of Mason County Central’s “Sense & Sensibility” poses for a photo on the A.O. Carlson Gymnasium stage.