SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central Schools had more responses than expected for its survey about school facilities, conducted earlier this month in preparation for a planned May 2022 bond proposal.
The survey data will factor into the discussion during the second community forum about the potential bond, which is set to take place at 6 p.m. tonight in the high school cafeteria.
“We had about 100 folks fill out the survey,” Superintendent Jeff Mount said during Monday’s school board meeting. “I was quite pleased with that… You’ll see some trends in there, and we’ll get some answers, but what does it mean?”
During tonight’s forum, Mount said that question will be addressed, but final answers about what the ultimate goal of the bond will not be determined. The point of the forum is to share the information and insights gleaned thus far, and to continue to discuss the district’s priorities.
Mount said there are still several steps for the district to take before voters will have a clear picture of what’s being proposed.
“We’re going to be sharing and unveiling the reports (during the forum),” Mount said. “We’ll have pie charts… We’ll craft some ideas and scenarios to take to the board later on — in late summer, July or August.”
MCC is hoping to seek a millage increase to meet some facility and infrastructure needs for the district, and the public feedback received through the survey and the forums is a critical piece of the process, according to Mount.
During the first forum, on June 8, several attendees spoke up about constructing a performing arts center, while others talked about security, building renovations and other potential improvements.
More forums are sure to follow in the fall, before the district seeks approval from the department of treasury in the winter.
Mount said the final proposal would not be ready until January 2022 for the May 3 ballot.
“There’s a lot of steps we have to do to get ready for that,” he said.
BUDGET
Kris Courtland-Willick, business manager, led a budget hearing prior to Monday’s regular meeting during which she outlined the proposed 2021-22 budget and various amendments to the 2020-21 budget.
The board approved the proposed 2021-22 budget, with revenues expected to total $14,936,358. The board appropriated $14,823,529 of the total available in the general fund to instructional and support service costs, with a projected unreserved fund balance of $1,919,940 for June 30, 2022.
The board also made amendments to the 2020-21 general fund, school service fund and student activities fund.
COACHING HIRES
The school board approved two coaching hires on Monday based on the recommendation of Jeff Tuka, high school principal, and Tim Genson, athletic director. Reyna Dunblazier was approved to serve as assistant junior varsity volleyball coach and Michael Patulski Jr. to serve as assistant junior varsity football coach.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board also approved a resolution to continue to participate in the MHSAA, as it does each year.
Finally the board went into closed session to conduct the final session of Mount’s evaluation.