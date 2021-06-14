SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s administrators had their contracts renewed during Monday’s board of education meeting, held in person at the high school.
Chris Etchison, Kevin Kimes, Rob Dennis and Jeff Tuka — principals of Scottville Elementary, the Upper Elementary, the middle school and the high school, respectively — each had their contracts extended for a two-year period. District business manager and transportation director Kris Courtland-Willick’s contract was also extended for the same amount of time.
Superintendent Jeff Mount stated that, because of the challenges presented by COVID-19, it was recommended that school administrators extend their previous assessments rather than conducting performance evaluations. However, each administrator did have an opportunity to write notes of self-evaluation regarding how they handled the trying period.
Board trustee Steven Griswold stated that the administrators’ self-evaluations were ”overly modest.” Griswold commended the administrators on the work they did to navigate the various technological and logistical challenges of the past year, as well as restrictions for in-person learning and the implementation of a remote learning option for MCC students.
Mount recommended that each of the contracts be recommended “without reservation.”
“The work that the admin team did — as individuals and as educators — really got us through the year,” Mount said.
Board trustees unanimously approved each renewal.
The contracts of Etchison, Kimes, Dennis, Tuka and Courtland-Willick now extend through July 2023.
New teacher
Trustees approved the hiring of Sarah Nekola to replace Thia Dugger, who recently retired from her position as high-school science teacher.
Tuka introduced Nekola to the board, emphasizing her experience in advanced learning methods and her expertise in teaching subjects such as chemistry.
“Sarah comes to us by her last stop at Mason County Eastern, where she was for 11 years,” he said. “We feel we’ve got a really good one here.”
Facilities
Mount updated the board about the public forum that took place June 8, and the current survey now live on the district’s website and through the MCC mobile application. Both the forum and the survey are meant to gather feedback about MCC’s most pressing facilities needs in preparation for a planned May 2022 bond proposal.
“We had the forum, we accumulated notes, the survey went out the following day, that goes through Friday (June 18), and hopefully we’ll get some good feedback from the community on that one,” Mount said.
He encouraged everyone to take the survey, and to pass along that recommendation to others in the district.
He also talked about the next steps in the process, noting that a second community forum would be scheduled for late June or early July. He said the second forum will not be a repeat of the first, and that it will be used to share and examine the input collected through the survey and the first forum.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what comes out of the survey.”
Also on Monday
The school board also unanimously approved revised school board policies based on NEOLA recommendation, approved the transfer of a surplus funds into the district’s 2014 debt retirement fund, and set a date and time for a public hearing on the district’s 2021-22 budget. The budget hearing will take place at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, June 28, just prior to that night’s school board meeting at 7.
The board also went into closed session for the second-to-last portion of the superintendent’s evaluation, which will wrap up on June 28.
The Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan was postponed until the June 28 board meeting.
“That should be our last time — I’m hoping,” Mount said.