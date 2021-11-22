SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is working to keep its doors open amid a surge in COVID-19 positive cases which, just in the last four weeks, surpassed the number of cases for the entire previous school year.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount provided an update on the district’s school-associated cases — or, instances of a COVID-positive being on the school grounds — during Monday’s board of education meeting.
Mount shared data about the recent upsurge in comparison to the previous school year and earlier periods of the current year.
“Last Friday and the four weeks prior, we had 75 school-associated cases at Mason County Central. … Last year, we had 54 in the entire year,” Mount said.
During the previous four-week period, there were eight school-associated COVID-19 cases, according to Mount.
Mount said there has been some transmission between students, which was rare during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, and he noted that at least two people from MCC have ended up in the hospital with the virus.
“Two staff members have been hospitalized,” Mount said. “As far as I know, no students have been hospitalized.”
The recent increase in cases has led to 242 quarantines, which last between 10 and 14 days, and have resulted in thousands of missed hours of school time.
Mount said MCC’s staff and administrators are working to fill staffing gaps due to quarantines, and doing all they can to avoid a shutdown, which could be a result of enough students and staff members testing positive for the virus or being in quarantine.
Mount said Chris Ethison, Scottville Elementary principal, has been filling in as the kindergarten teacher, while others throughout the school district have been stepping in to fill for teachers who’ve been out due to quarantine.
A school shutdown hasn’t happened yet, and Mount said the school district has been fortunate in that regard, but with the case count rising steeply, it’s becoming more and more of a challenge.
Board trustee Steven Griswold asked if there was anything the school district could do to minimize the transmission of the virus beyond what it’s already done.
“To minimize quarantine, there’s really only two ways. There’s vaccination and there’s masking. … Those are the only two options.”
Mount encouraged vaccinations and mask use to prevent further quarantines, as well, and he said he’s encouraged parents to keep their kids at home if they exhibit any symptoms.
He commended both teachers and parents for doing what they can to help, stating that school officials have worked during weekends and holidays to stay on top of contact tracing.
“The whole staff has stepped up, and I just want to applaud that work,” Mount said.
Though the district is seeing “some really heavy numbers of cases,” Mount said it’s still committed to keeping the school open and avoiding a shutdown.
BOND UPDATE
MCC is moving forward with its plans to pursue a facilities bond for the May 2022 election, but recent survey results indicated that voters might not be as responsive to every element of the plan.
Following a public forum about the bond in October, a survey was sent out to gather public input about three key components of the bond proposal: the construction of a performing arts center at the high school; the relocation of the Scottville Area Senior Center onto the high school grounds; and converting Spartan Community Field to artificial turf.
Mount said, of 176 respondents, 61 percent said they would support performing arts center, while 48.75 percent would support the senior center relocation, and 51.52 percent would support the artificial turf.
The bond planning committee was originally hoping to finalize the language of the proposal and present it to the board during Monday’s meeting, but the results indicated that some additional consideration needed to be given to the two items that had lower approval ratings.
“We struggled when we got these results as a committee,” Mount said. “The performing arts center — that’s an easy one, and that’s something we should pursue. … The other two (raise) some questions.”
There’s a chance the proposal could be split into an A plan and B plan, but nothing is set in stone yet.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Mount said.
The proposal will go before the school board during a not-yet-scheduled special board meeting sometime in December, Mount said.
“We’ll have to make a final recommendation as a committee to the board, which the board will have to approve prior to going to the Department of Treasury,” he said. “We’ll have to have a plan to treasury for approval and review prior to a Jan. 5 treasury meeting. From there, we really begin the campaign for whatever the plan is prior to May 2022.”
TEACHER RAISES
The school board met in closed session to consider approving a bargaining agreement with the Mason County Central Education Association teachers’ union. The board approved a salary increase of 2.5 percent starting with the first pay period in January, along with an additional $1,500 payment for teachers “for additional training and responsibilities incurred during the 2021-22 school year,” many of which had to do with adapting to the changing teaching landscape due to the pandemic. The one-time payment will also be issued during the first pay date in January.
NEW TRUSTEE
Oscar Davila was unanimously approved to fill the board seat vacated by Becky Alway in early November.
Four candidates — Davila, Jessica LaPointe, Megan Thorne and Patricia Fricke — were interviewed by the school board, and Board President Jim Schulte said the voting was “very close … but, we had one individual who percolated to the top.”
“Unfortunately we can only take one, but Oscar is the recommendation to the board to fill that opening,” Schulte said.
He said each of the candidates was “outstanding,” and encouraged them to seek future opportunities to serve the school district.
Griswold will take over as board treasurer until new officers are elected in early 2022.
EDUCATORS RECOGNIZED
Representatives from the West Shore Educational Service District’s Special Education Parent Advisory Committee were on hand to present the ESD’s Make A Difference awards to two MCC staff members: High School Principal Jeff Tuka, and Thia Dugger, who recently retired from teaching science at the high school.
The Make A Difference Awards have been given since 2016 to those who work to promote special education and “making a difference in the lives of children with special needs.”