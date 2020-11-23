SCOTTVILLE — Third- and fourth-grade students and teachers at Mason County Central School Upper Elementary will be pivoting to a remote-learning model for the coming week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
It was one of two new school-associated cases reported to the school district during the weekend by District Health Department No. 10. The other case was was at the high school, which is already shuttered due to the Nov. 15 statewide order. The high school case also involved a staff member, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
In light of the Upper Elementary case, Mount said plans are underway to switch third- and fourth-grade students to the school district’s Spartan Connected remote-learning program starting on Monday, with a hopeful return after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Someone felt (sick), self-quarantined, got a test, it took a while to get the result back, and it was positive,” Mount said. “(It) could potentially lead to other positives, but it doesn’t look like there’s been further transmission at this point.”
Mount said there was a delay in getting the tests results back due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the area overwhelming area hospitals. It was good that the staff member self-quarantined, however; that reduced the likelihood of transmission.
Because the staff member quarantined prior to knowing the test results, and because of the holiday week ahead, Mount said the district feels comfortable limiting the affect to just two grade levels.
“We’re trying to stay as granular as possible… rather than shutting down the entire building, or the entire district,” he said.
As of Sunday, Mount said no other plans are yet in place to undo the district’s decision to continue face-to-face instruction for students in grades pre-K through eight, but that could change.
“So far, the plan for the remaining pre-K-8 is, we’re taking it day-by-day, and if we can continue to provide services face-to-face, we’ll do it,” Mount said. “But if it gets to the point where we can’t — if cases amp up to the point where that’s not feasible — we may have to (re-evaluate).”
The case at the Upper Elementary, announced on the school’s COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday, resulted in the quarantine of roughly 20 people, including both students and staff.
The case at the high school was reported on Sunday. It was a probable case rather than a confirmed positive, meaning the staff member was in close contact with someone who later tested positive.
“In our case, for the high school, it’s a probable case,” Mount said. “The staff member was in close contact with a case that turned out to be positive, went on quarantine, and showed symptoms.”
Mount said it’s likely the case at the high school will be confirmed as a positive, since that person was exhibiting symptoms.
The health department is still conducting contact tracing for the high school, so Mount doesn’t know how many people were affected. He anticipates both students and staff members will be quarantined.
The new positives mark the sixth and seventh school-associated COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year, following cases in the transportation department and the Mason-Lake Adult Education Program in mid-November, a case at the middle school resulting in seventh-grade students switching to remote learning for a week on Oct. 31, a case at the Upper Elementary announced on Oct. 21 and a case at the middle school announced on Sept. 21.