The Thorne kids took the challenge and ran with it.
Waylon Thorne proved to be the winner and so will children in the area after the Mason County Central second-grader donated $150 worth of toys Tuesday afternoon to the Salvation Army’s U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.
Waylon, the youngest, was able to raise $130 which his parents leveled off at $150 as a suggestion for the family’s advent calendar simply stated, “Give to charity.”
“So, we decided to (see) who can raise the most money,” he said.
Waylon’s mom, Megan, said the kids — seventh-grader Adison and fourth-grader Wesson — made it a competition from a Thursday through Monday.
“They each chose a different charity,” she said. “These guys like their calendars. They each raised over a $100 for their charities.”
Waylon chose the USMC Reserve Toys for Tots.
“Some kids don’t get toys for Christmas,” he said.
Each child did some tasks in seeking out donations. Adison baked items and sold them to neighbors as she gave to Habitat for Humanity. Wesson called his grandparents and other relatives to raise money that he eventually gave to Mason County Animal Control. That left Waylon, and his tasks to raise funds.
“I helped my dad clean up the yard and dig three holes,” he said.
He also stacked three cords of wood, all through the course of the weekend. Waylon raised the most money of the three.
Megan Thorne put together the family’s Advent calendar for the season, and each day there was something for the kids to do.
“Each day, I just put things in like, ‘Baking cookies together.’ And one day it’s, ‘Make dinner,’” Megan said. “I tried to do an activity for each one. That one, I just wrote, ‘Give to charity.’ I was kind of thinking we could just go give something to a charity.
“I didn’t expect it to turn into a whole thing. But we’re glad we did.”
So was Tammy Miller, the Ludington Salvation Army’s Corps Co-administrator, when Waylon made his donation Tuesday afternoon after school.
Miller gave the Thornes a tour of their building and the hundreds of items that eligible families will be able to choose for the kids in their family.
“There are a lot of kids right here in Mason County who would not get toys if it were not for you and some of the others in the community,” Miller told the Thornes. “We didn’t have very many donations. So, the Toys for Tots Foundation had to buy some things. And, I have to call more people (Tuesday night) to buy more toys because we have even more people for the age groups.”
While Adison and Wesson donated their funds to their charities — and Wesson got to pet the animals at animal control — Waylon went on a shopping trip to pick out items to donate.
“He was pretty good. I was expecting him to pick out a lot of things he liked, but he was making sure that he was picking some little kid stuff, some girls stuff,” Megan said.
Wesson and Adison helped him pick out items, but it was Wesson who was there at the register to pay for the items through the donations he collected.
The Thornes took their donations down into the basement at Salvation Army and saw where items for kids big and small were on tables throughout the building. Miller said their organization had an increase of about 75 more people seeking assistance than before the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the number to around 350 people.
Megan said she thinks the family will make it a tradition of giving to the Salvation Army’s USMC Reserve Toys for Tots each year. And, she’s going to keep this year in mind for future Advent calendars, too.
“After doing this, they had fun doing it, and it was pretty cool trying to compete,” she said. “We thought of instead of doing a daily activity, maybe we just set a goal and do something like this and make this our new tradition. And maybe, we’ll have more of a head start so we don’t have just one weekend to try to raise money.”
This year’s Advent calendar, though, is not complete either.
“I don’t plan on getting myself into any more trouble,” Megan said with a laugh.
“Trust us, we like the trouble you’re getting into,” Miller replied, laughing, too.