SCOTTVILLE — Informing voters was the goal of a public forum held on Tuesday by Mason County Central to discuss the school district’s bond proposal appearing on the ballot on May 3.
Tuesday’s forum about the $33.6 million bond proposal was the second-to-last prior to the election, and though there will be another on April 12, MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said Tuesday’s discussion was important, as absentee voting starts on Saturday for overseas voters.
The district’s proposal seeks the funds for a number of reasons, chief among them being the construction of an auditorium at the high school.
On Monday, Mount spoke to the Scottville City Commission about the proposal, stating that he’d heard from some folks that an auditorium sounds more like a “want” than a “need.” He stated that in the expanded WMC conference, MCC is already significantly behind its competitors in that regard.
On Tuesday, he reiterated that message.
“If we do not have an auditorium, we’ll be one of three (in the expanded conference),” Mount said. “This is about our Spartans competing with the Chippewas and the Orioles and the Tigers and the Eagles. When our kids go out to those schools and say, ‘Wow, this is all new and there’s an auditorium,’ they start scratching their heads and wondering what’s going on at (MCC).
“Our kids need to be able to compete with as good or even better facilities. Our kids deserve that.”
Questions were asked about how money would be prioritized should the bond pass. Mount responded that the three-series bond would generate the most money during its first year, so the auditorium, with its $13 million to $16 million price tag, would have to be a priority.
The second and third series, which would come in 2024 and 2026, would each bring in about $7.5 million.
“It’s going to be a five- to six-year build anyway,” Mount said of the auditorium. “It’s going to take us a year-plus to design. … And we probably won’t go out for the bond sales until late 2023, start building in 2024.”
The bond proposal places an emphasis on safety and security, building systems, learning environments and community, and Mount said the auditorium would fit into the community focus. He said it would be available to all of Scottville, not just MCC.
“Our partnership … with the community means everything to us,” Mount said. “The auditorium can be used for many things beyond Mason County Central.”
Mount said the district is “still in the design phase” regarding the auditorium, but noted that MCC is “not asking for the Taj Mahal, but not asking for the floor level either.”
The “floor level,” he said, gesturing to A.O. Carlson, is what the district has had since the 1950s.
“We want a Chevy,” Mount said.
The bond also seeks to make various security, technology and facilities upgrades to the school district, including reconfiguring the entrance to the building, rethinking parking and accessibility, replacing outdated portions of school buildings and installing new artificial turf at Spartan Community Field.
Security upgrades include upgrading the entrances to the school, with visitors being greeted by “an actual human being.”
However, the revamped entrances “will be designed so they can handle a mass entrance of people during after school hours.”
Mount said campus and parking improvements are also crucial. While the current system is efficient, with 900 or so kids routinely exiting the school in about 12 minutes, he said it could be safer.
“We really need to look at that and see if we can help with traffic patterns to see if we can separate our walkers from our kids being picked up by parents and the buses,” Mount said, adding that with the parking upgrades school might not release quite as speedily, but safety would increase..
“Safety is better. … A little patience is OK,” he said.
The bond would also fund an office addition to the district’s bus garage; some remodeling at the Scottville Area Senior Center, which MCC owns; the replacement of flooring in the press box, a new soccer scoreboard and a new team restroom building at the football field; playground improvements; and additional parking at the baseball field. Various facility “refresh” projects are also targeted for each building in the school district, including adding natural light, fresh paint and a sound system to the middle school gym.
One participant asked how much of the improvements would be covered by the regular budget.
“Not many of them,” Mount said. “We’ve tried to do little things — Band-aid fixes because that’s what you can afford with the general fund. But the regular budget can’t afford a $13 million auditorium.”
Mount underscored that MCC was able to avoid seeking a bond by paying for recent improvements through the district’s general fund and through savings stemming from the district-wide Honeywell energy conservation project conducted a few years back.
Some improvements still need to be done, however, and those would be included in the bond.
Some participants said they believe local voters are divided, and asked how to reach those who either haven’t made up their mind or are against the proposal.
Mount said he’s “on the tour,” hitting local spots to inform voters further, but he also encouraged people to use the district’s online tools, including www.mccbond.com, or by visiting the school district’s website, www.mccschools.org and clicking the bond information tab.
“For those who are on the fence (the bond issue) will not only bring people to the area but to this building, and it will help fill some of those empty buildings in downtown Scottville,” said Barry Pleiness, an MCC board member.
Mount said though some of the improvements might not come for a few years, it’s important to remember: “We’re preparing students for their future, not our past.”
FINANCIAL IMPACT
The 1.95-mill increase to the current levy would generate more than $33.6 million and would be an additional $48.75 per year for residents whose homes have taxable value of $25,000; $97.50 per year for homes with a taxable value of $50,000; and $146.25 for homes with a taxable value of $75,000.
“In 2006 we passed a bond for 3.1 mills, we’re asking for 1.95. The taxable value of MCC’s school district has gone up significantly in that time,” Mount said.
As taxable value was going up, the district’s debt went down. The district is currently at 2.52 mills, which with the 1.95 mills added, would bring the district up to 4.47 mills, and Mount said the district’s bonded debt would not increase beyond that for the foreseeable future.
MCC is currently toward the lower end of neighboring school districts, and if the bond is approved it would be near the middle.
The next bond forum takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at A.O. Carlson Gym.