Mason County Central School District has begun the task of informing its voters about the two proposals set forth on the Nov. 7 election ballot.
School board president Jim Schulte was handing out informational pamphlets and talking with people about some of the issues currently facing the district.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said the informational flier has been out for about two weeks.
“We are in the midst of finalizing a video (informational on the bond) that will be on the district’s website,” Mount said. “The informational campaign is kicking off right now.”
The bond breaks down into two proposals: Proposal 1 would seek an 0.8-mill increase to generate roughly $17.9 million for building and security upgrades over a 30-year period.
Proposal 2 would seek a 1.47-mill increase to generate roughly $16.1 million over 14 years for the construction of a performing arts center.
Both projects combined would generate a total of about $34 million for the district and increase the millage rate by 2.38 mills.
MCC will be holding a tour of the school and forum — at the high school — on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m., according to Mount.
“I always say a picture is worth 1,000 words, well this tour is worth 1 million words, and I will not have to say much,” Mount said. “We picked a night that is free of athletic events. It would be a night that seemed free for our community.”
He said the tour will work its way around the school and the community members will be able to see the old part of the school, which was originally built in the late 1950s.
“Everybody sees the new part of the school when they first come in,” he said. “What they do not see is the 1959 version of the school which has about $10 million of the $17.9 million of the ask in Proposal 1 going towards it.”
Mount said that part of the building was left off the 2006 bond.
MCC just re-roofed all of the school buildings — except the upper elementary — during the summer.
“The cost to do that was $1.3 million and that was not on a bond,” Mount said. “When we tally the cost up over the last six years we have put more than $6 million into our infrastructure that would normally be on a bond. This is something that we have done as a district and that money comes out of our operational dollars and we got some ESSER dollars — through the COVID relief grants. We invested those dollars back into our infrastructure. That would normally be on a bond like this.”
He said the district can not do everything that needs to be done.
“We do not have $10 million dollars to take care of the high school,” he said. “We can not do it alone. The infrastructure of the school is paid for out of property taxes.”
In Proposal 2, MCC is seeking to construct a new auditorium that would provide space for fine arts performances, large group learning and community events.
The auditorium is more than just a stage and seating for a couple drama productions a year,” Mount said. “It is a classroom, albeit a large one, that will be used daily by the school system to teach the many aspects of performing arts and provide large group instruction and assemblies in addition to being used by our community for after hours performances and large group gatherings.”
Mount said the district has heard from the voters after this past May’s defeat at the polls that the cost of the auditorium was a concern in these uncertain economic times and felt they could not support the full package at that time.
“The board decided to split the full package proposal into the two proposals so as to provide choices for our district’s voters,” he said.
Splitting the proposals into two showed that the district was listening to its constituents over this process, according to Mount.
“The biggest difference is the split,” he said. “It’s a very similar package to last May. We’re giving our voters a choice.”