SCOTTVILLE — Enrollment at Mason County Central Schools was down from the fall, but the decrease was expected and fewer students were lost than in other years, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Mount provided an update on enrollment during Monday’s board of education meeting, using data from the Wednesday, Feb. 10, winter count day. He told the Daily News on Tuesday that the winter count yielded 18 fewer students than the fall.
“It always drops from fall to spring,” Mount said. “Typically we’re down 30-plus students — it’s been as many as 70 — so 18 wasn’t a big drop for us.”
The winter enrollment numbers will apply to the district’s school aid during the 2021-22 academic year.
Mount said the “superblend” used to offset losses due to COVID-19 was helpful for the district. That blend means numbers from the current year account for less than they traditionally would.
Normally winter enrollment determines 10 percent of school aid, while the fall enrollment determines 90 percent. But thanks to the superblend, a bulk of the funding will still be determined by 2019 enrollment.
“The superblend was really helpful for Mason County Central,” Mount said. “And really, we’re just a microcosm of the rest of the state.”
He said it’s possible there could be a similar change to the way funding is determined next year.
Mount remains concerned about accountability in the homeschooling system, which has been responsible for some of the student losses at MCC and throughout the West Shore Educational Service District (ESD).
“What bothers me is that there’s no accountability for the homeschooling,” he said. “Having said that, there are some excellent homeschooling parents in the area… but sometimes homeschooling means no-schooling, and there’s nothing we can do about that.”
Statewide, about 17,000 students left the public school system for homeschooling, while in the West Shore ESD, there were 137. In a traditional year, that number is closer to 28.
Mount said he’s contacted 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, asking for changes in state laws that regarding homeschooling. Specifically, he’d like to see concrete proof that the students are learning, and he’d like the parents of homeschooled students to verify their kids’ status with the school districts.
“Sen. VanderWall was aware of that. I don’t know if there’s going to be a bill written soon, but I’m hearing more and more talk about it,” Mount said. “It’s not just MCC and Scottville beating the drum, it’s across the state.”
Mount said this year there’s been a decrease in students lost to other schools in the area.
“We haven’t seen the transient moves as much this year as years past. I’m not signing School of Choice releases throughout the year like I have in the past.”
Mount said the school district is also in the process of surveying its Spartan Connected online students.
“It sounds like a significant portion are coming back to face-to-face for the third trimester… that will be about 30 to 40 (students) per building.”
Currently there are about 150 students learning online.
Also on Monday
The school board reconfirmed its Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan for the month, with no changes. Mount said the plan is to continue to offer both online and in-person classes.
Mount said about 80 percent of the staff at MCC has received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is being offered to teachers and support staff members who wish to have the vaccine. It’s not being required for all staff members.
Also on Monday, the school board entered into closed session for the first phase of its superintendent evaluation process, which will continue through June. The board uses the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) six-domain rubric for evaluation, and Mount said that the process is going well. He said it’s encouraging productive communication and dialogue between himself and the board trustees.
The board also opted to vote for incumbent Jill Fennessy for the Michigan MASB elections.