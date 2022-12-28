The Mason County Central school district’s application for a May 2023 facilities bond was sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The plan is to seek funds for building and security upgrades as well as the construction of an auditorium or community event center.
The deadline for the application was Tuesday. Mount told the Daily News Wednesday morning that the school district got the application in on time.
He added that there’s been some progress on the proposal since the school board’s last meeting on Dec. 19.
During that meeting, a majority of trustees said they were in favor of pursuing a roughly $30 million three-series bond in May 2023, but they hoped to rearrange the financial elements of the proposal to reduce the burden on taxpayers.
At the time, the plan called for a 2.2-mill increase, but the board consulted with Jessie Nelson of Baker Tilly hoping to bring that number down, ideally lower than the 1.95-mill increase proposed during the district’s failed May 2022 bond.
Mount said the district did just that, receiving “some very positive financial information” since the board’s last meeting.
The proposal is still a three-series bond, he said, “but by moving the timing of the second series to a March of 2026 sale, that is better timing because it fully captures our current debt being paid off at that time.”
The first-year increase will be 1.6 mills, which is less than the increase proposed in May, and Mount said the district believes the plan is better all around this time.
The bond would generate $31.5 million instead of the $33.6 million sought during the last bond attempt, but by pushing back the timing for the second series to March 2026, Mount noted it would “fully capture our current debt being paid off at that time.”
He said the proposal places the district’s “highest priorities” — security upgrades and renovations to outdated portions of the high school — at the front of the project.
Those upgrades would be funded with Series 1 and Series 2 dollars, expected to generate around $10.8 million and $4.67 million, respectively.
The Series 3 bond, which would be sold in 2027, would generate about $16 million for the auditorium.
Mount said a significant portion of the last attempt that will be excluded from the 2023 proposal is the installation of artificial field turf at Spartan Community Field.
“We heard loud and clear that this was a big reason for some of the no votes in ’22 — a nearly $1.8 million dollar savings from this budget,” he said. “In addition, we found a very suitable model with a better price tag in our auditorium plans, with a savings of nearly $1 million.”
Mount said the district is aware that many voters in the district are struggling financially, and while “the timing will never be perfect” to ask for more taxes but he feels optimistic about the plan.
“These tough economic times do not fall on deaf ears, but we have significant needs to address here at MCC as soon as possible,” he said. “Portions of our district — and the community of Scottville for that matter — need to catch up with the rest of this state and country. We must invest in our future now, and due to the timing of when the three-series bonds will be sold, we are able to take care of our immediate needs right now.
“The timing is right with this ballot initiative for the future of Mason County Central Schools and the greater Scottville community.”
MCC has a meeting scheduled with the Treasury Department on Jan. 4. If the application is approved, the school board is expected to sign off on ballot language sometime that week.