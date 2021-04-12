Working in law enforcement has long been a dream for Nick Parker of Victory Township, and though he’s still technically in high school, he’s already turned that dream into a reality.
Parker, 18, is a senior at Mason County Central High School and a second-year criminal justice student at the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center. On March 26, he graduated from the West Shore Community College Corrections Academy — the first-ever student to do so with sponsorship from CTE, and the first officer to graduate while still attending the CTE.
Shortly after graduating, Parker landed a position as a corrections officer with the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, which he’s set to begin this summer.
Parker said he’s excited about his future and proud of the career he’s set up for himself at such a young age.
“Honestly, it’s awesome,” he said. “I love the opportunity. I have a career path already set up for me.”
When he started attending CTE courses two years ago, he had other law enforcement aspirations, but during his time at the center, he started to focus on corrections work, specifically.
“I came into CTE wanting to be a police officer, but as I came in, I realized I was better suited to being a corrections officer,” Parker said. “It’s the community… You always have a family.”
Parker spent about four weeks in the corrections academy. He said it was a positive experience.
“The corrections academy was quite fun. It was very professional,” he said. “The director, John O’Hagan was kind… All the instructors were very kind.”
Parker said he felt some initial trepidation about being the first CTE-sponsored corrections academy student. The CTE had attempted to sponsor a student previously, but it didn’t quite work out.
“It was quite a bit of pressure. I was kind of the guinea pig going in,” he said. “But, honestly, I felt (honored) when I was chosen.”
Parker’s selection was well-deserved, according to Chrysten Gregory, CTE criminal justice instructor.
“Nick worked very hard to get to this point and we are so proud of him,” Gregory stated. “He completed graduation requirements early so that he could attend the academy full time for four weeks…
“One week into the corrections academy, Nick told me that he had found his calling and could not wait to find a job after graduation. He was highly motivated by his instructors and wanted to learn as much as he could about becoming a corrections officer.”
Parker said that his passion for law enforcement was sparked by tragedy.
“When I was younger, I had a misfortune in my life — I lost a sister,” he said. “I lost a sister to murder.”
From that loss, he found inspiration, and a drive to pursue a career in criminal justice.
“He knew that he wanted to do something that would allow him to positively impact his community,” Gregory said.
Pending some final testing, including background checks, a physical and a psychological evaluation, Parker should be doing the job in earnest by June, after he graduates from MCC.
He said the job will entail overseeing inmates at the Manistee County Jail, and looking out for their well-being, too.
“You take care of the inmates, make sure they’re safe, fed, get their medication,” Parker said.
He said he’s grateful to his instructors, both at CTE and at the academy. He encourages other area students to take advantage of the courses offered through the CTE program.
“Almost everyone should try to find something that CTE covers that they may be interested in,” he said.
Parker was a graduate of the 12th WSCC Corrections Academy class, according to a press release from the college. He and his fellow officers completed a 160-hour certification program approved by the Michigan Sheriffs Coordinating and Training Council. Curriculum included booking and intake, correctional law, cultural diversity, custody and security, defensive tactics, ethics, fire safety, interpersonal communications, the Prison Rape Elimination Act, prisoner mental health and First Aid/CPR/AED, among other things.
During graduation, Parker was recognized as the first cadet to join the academy while still in the West Shore ESD Career and Technical Education criminal justice program.
He said he thinks he’s found a career for life.
“I do believe this is where I’ll end my career as well,” Parker said.