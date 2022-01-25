After a few delays, Mason County Central has officially set a time to call an election for the its planned May 3 bond proposal.
School board trustees on Monday scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 to call the election and approve the ballot language before sending it on to election clerks in the district, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Setting the meeting was a challenge due to scheduling conflicts among board trustees.
The issue was originally on the agenda for a Jan. 7 special meeting, but it was postponed due to uncertainty about the availability of a quorum. It was pushed back again on Jan. 17, when the school board’s meeting was delayed as a result of personal and scheduling conflicts.
The school board is expecting to have heard back from the Michigan Department of Treasury regarding its final bond application prior to the Feb. 7 meeting, Mount said.
“By Feb. 4 we will have received our approved application from treasury,” Mount said Tuesday. “The deadline for placing the proposal on the ballot is Feb. 8, so on Feb. 7 we really have to have that meeting and have board approval. It’s the final step to have it put it on the ballot.”
The application was first submitted in December for preliminary qualification. The application has since returned to the school board and gone back to the treasury department for review. MCC received the preliminary qualification back from the Department of Treasury and signed off on it in early January.
Once the Feb. 7 meeting is held, the bond language will need to be sent to election clerks in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.
MCC’s $33.6 million bond proposal is being sought to fund improvements and new projects such as the construction of a performing arts center, the installation of field turf at Spartan Community Field and the implementation of district-wide security, technology and infrastructure upgrades.
Mount said campaigning for the bond will begin in short order once the issue is fully ready for the ballot.
COVID UPDATES
Information about the district’s school-associated COVID-19 cases was also shared on Monday, according to Mount.
“As of (Monday) we’ve had 161 cases and 71 of those (were) at the high school,” Mount said. “Twenty-one were staff — which means an adult working here, not necessarily a teacher — and 140 were students.
“Last year we had 54 (cases), so it’s a pretty significant number. The variants have shown up, and it’s been ugly for Mason County Central and for the county.”
Mount said guidelines for quarantining and isolation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and District Health Department No. 10 have become more “individualized,” with an emphasis being placed on “personal responsibility.”
The health department recently announced that it would no longer conduct individual-level contact tracing for COVID-19 cases, but Mount said that won’t change how things are done at MCC.
“When it’s a student, we’re doing close-contact tracing, but in the past we had to report the positive cases and close contacts, per MDHHS. … It doesn’t really change what we do, except we don’t need to send in the quarantine or close-contact list (to public health officials).”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The school board approved the hiring of Josey Stankowski as the new first-grade teacher at Scottville Elementary.
“We’re happy to have her,” Mount said. “(She’s a) homegrown talent, and she recently completed her student teaching under the watchful eye of Linn Urka, a retired MCC teacher.”
The board also approved its slate of officers, with no changes from the previous year.
Jim Schulte will continue to serve as board president, with Gena Nelson as vice president, Steven Griswold as treasurer and Jen Miller as secretary.
The slate of officers was unanimously approved by the board, though Schulte was not able to vote since he was listening to the meeting remotely from out of state.