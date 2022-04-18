SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central Board of Education on Monday approved tenure postings for six teachers and contract extensions for 13 others.
Upper Elementary teachers Kasey Briske, Elise Chalko and Cassidy Kessel; middle school teachers Michael Dilworth and Brianna Wise; and high school teacher Patrick Nelson were each unanimously approved by board trustees for tenure based on the recommendations of administrators from their respective school buildings.
The board also approved fifth-year probationary teaching contracts for Laura Gauthier, Jon Hackey and Janelle Kelley, and fourth-year extensions for Julie Knudsen and Collene McCormick.
Eight teachers had second-year probationary contracts renewed: Sarah Nekola, Traci Pomorski, Kevin Pribnow, Marissa Rodriguez, Vickie Trombley, Ana Quinteros, Josey Stankowski and Heather Vernier.
All contract renewals were approved unanimously, with the board approving them in batches based on the number of years associated with the contract.
“We’ve got quite a group of outstanding educators here,” Board President Jim Schulte said.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said the slate of teachers who seem keen to stay with the district is promising.
“There was a time when we had five or six on this list. Now we have 19, 20,” Mount said. “There’s folks leaving and we’re adding, and I’m thrilled to death with the quality of staff that we’re getting.”
He noted that the number of teachers at the district is not as high as it could be, but that’s an issue plaguing public education everywhere. Mount related a conversation he had with a Grand Rapids-area principal who said she’s lucky to get three applications for vacant positions.
Mount said MCC will have more new hires soon, as six teachers are set to retire in the near future. The district is in the process of hiring replacements now.
“We’ve got some ringers,” Mount said. “When they could go anywhere, but they say, ‘I want to work at Mason County Central because of your reputation,’ that’s a big thing.”
WEST SHORE ESD BUDGET
The school board also signed off on the 2022-23 budget for the West Shore Educational Service District, which all schools within the ESD have to do by June 1.
Mount noted that the ESD has a strong proposed fund balance for the year, totaling more than $3 million. He said the ESD is open to spending down that balance to assist districts within the ESD with student services.
“This is the taxpayers’ money. It’s not our money to keep,” Mount said. “It’s (for) services for students.”
He said ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey reached out to him to talk about how the funds could be helpful in MCC’s district.
BOND UPDATE
A brief update was also given on the status of MCC’s $33.6 million bond proposal, set to appear on the May 3 ballot.
Mount said that while a lot of the district’s informational and educational outreach has already been done at this point, voters should expect to see more activity from the Vote Yes advocacy campaign, now working on turning voters onto the proposal. The bond would raise the district’s millage rate by 1.95 mills to fund district-wide improvements and new construction projects.
Trustee Barry Pleiness asked what Mount’s perspective is on the bond, and whether voters seem receptive to it.
“My circles have been very positive. I’m feeling folks are becoming informed,” Mount said. “They have some questions and when we answer them, they have a better understanding.”
Mount said at least one parent who attended the April 12 forum about the bond shared that “when she walked in she was a no-voter, when she walked out she was a yes vote.”
“That’s what we want,” he said. “We don’t want them to assume (they’re against it).”
Also on Monday, the board entered closed session to discuss negotiating calendar dates with the teachers union.
The board also held a closed session to continue the second-to-last leg of Mount’s evaluation, which will wrap up in June.