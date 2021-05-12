Mason County Central’s softball program is hosting a “Pink Out” doubleheader on Thursday, May 20, and the program is selling a limited number of shirts in support of the fundraiser.
Central coach Jon Blake said he wanted to host a fundraiser to benefit someone within the school system last year, but the pandemic wiped away those plans. This year, the program is hosting Bear Lake for a doubleheader.
“This year, I went to our administrators and asked if there was anyone in our Spartan family they know of that we can help,” Blake said. “They said they do, and the person wants to remain anonymous. It’s someone close to the Spartan family. It’s someone who is very deserving and very thankful.”
Blake said the person has to drive back and forth to Grand Rapids often for treatment.
The fundraiser includes selling pink T-shirts with white lettering for $25 each with sizes going to up to extra large, Blake said. To purchase a shirt, he said people can reach him via the program’s Facebook page by searching Mason County Central softball or they may call Blake at 231-218-3148.
The shirts will also feature the logos of Central and Bear Lake. Part of the reason the two schools are meeting up is Jon Blake’s son, Isaac, is in his first year coaching the Lakers.
The pairing for the Pink Out game will change in the future.
“I’d like to change it up every year,” he said.
The program also intends to set up gates to access to the game, but instead of a straight admission, donations will be collected. All of the proceeds, from the donations and after paying for the printing of the shirts, will go to the game’s beneficiary.
The players, too, will have names of individuals they’re playing for. Blake said those intentions will be announced between innings of each game rather than all at once.
“It’s really not about the game. The game is just the catalyst,” he said. “We’re trying to raise some money, and any help we can throw at people, I try to do it.”