The final paperwork was filed Tuesday morning to place two proposals before the voters of Mason County Central schools for the November election.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said the only action item on the school board’s agenda for Monday night was approving the pursuit of the two proposals in November.
“It’s been 2 1/2 years of work. A lot of it was done prior to our treasury application,” Mount said of applying to the Michigan Department of Treasury to pursue the bond. “(Monday) night was the last meeting we could have, and then I had to turn it into the (county) clerk. I just did that. I just handed it off to her.
“Our informational campaign begins next.”
Mount said the district intends to start spreading the word in October and early November ahead of the election.
Mason County Central has asked the voters of its district two times since 2022 to pass a bond for several upgrades to the district’s buildings. In May 2022, the voters struck down a proposal that would have included an auditorium and artificial turf at the football field.
Following the defeat, voters were asked in May for a $31.5 million facilities bond that took out the turf and kept in the auditorium. That, too, was defeated.
This time, the district has two proposals on the ballot.
The first is upgrades and renovations to the campus, including better security at the entrances.
Another portion of the bond would address the drainage at the athletic complex.
“We have a very wet site. The softball and baseball fields would be addressed,” Mount said.
The soccer field, too, is another field with significant drainage issues.
The first proposal in June was for 0.8 mills to generate $17.9 million for upgrades over a 30-year period. The second proposal that was outlined in June was for 1.47 mills to generate $16.1 million over a 14-year period, and that would go toward a new auditorium.
Mount said the auditorium isn’t the only part that would need to be changed should that proposal pass. The other part would be changes to the high school office to accommodate the venue.
Splitting the proposals into two showed that the district was listening to its constituents over this process, he said.
“The biggest difference is the split,” he said. “It’s a very similar package to last May. We’re giving our voters a choice. We hear them, and we’re listening.”