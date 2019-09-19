Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.