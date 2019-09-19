SCOTTVILLE — Students in Jessica Danielson’s fourth-grade class at Mason County Central Upper Elementary School got a surprise on Wednesday, when MCC student Sophia Quick presented the teacher with a $500 class scholarship award.
Quick, 9, and her mother, Sarah Spore, delivered the oversized check to Danielson’s room in the afternoon to the delight of students and teachers alike.
Quick earned the scholarship by making deposits into her account at Preferred Credit Union, which sponsored the scholarship.
Joy Jensen, manager of the Preferred Credit Union Ludington branch, was on hand to tell students about the process.
“Sophia has an account at Preferred Credit Union,” Jensen said. “During the month of August, she saved extra hard because every time she made a deposit into her account, it gave her another opportunity to win the classroom scholarship.”
