SCOTTVILLE — By the end of the day on Wednesday, Mason County Central students had cleaned and polished hundreds of veterans’ gravestones in Scottville as part of an ongoing effort led by teacher Tom Richert.
About 50 high-schoolers took part, spending the whole day at Brookside Cemetery.
Richert said the students enjoy the work; not only does earns them credit from MCC’s Spartan Way program which teaches employability skills, but it’s also a rewarding way of “giving back” to the community.
“It’s obviously a good thing to do, and it’s really fun, honestly,” ninth-grader Helena Snell said.
“I really enjoy picking the (gravestones) where the (inscription) is unrecognizable,” added Clara Heidorf, also a ninth-grader. “Then when I’m done you can actually read it again, and then you know who that was.”
Touching up the markers of local veterans has turned into something of a tradition for MCC. Wednesday was the group’s third outing since the work started around Memorial Day of last year, when Richert took students on the first of two trips to Lakeside Cemetery in Ludington.
Prior to Wednesday’s outing, Richert said about 700 markers had been cleaned. With the additional work at Brookside, Richert estimated that number now exceeds 1,000.
The project has garnered backing from the Ludington American Legion and other organizations.
“The American Legion has been really great,” Richert said. “They just give us a lot of financial support.”
He added that the Legion covers the cost of the cleaning supplies, buckets, scrubbers, and “pretty much everything we need.”
West Shore Bank also made a recent contribution to the cause. The bank raised $500 in a car wash and matched it, donating $1,000.
The funding helps with one of the biggest expenses: D2 cleaning solution, which is approved by Arlington National Cemetery and the White House.
“It’s over $200 for 5 gallons, so it’s pretty expensive,” Richert said, “but I’m thinking with that donation I could go out and get 10, 15 gallons just to have it on hand.”
The product works its way into the stones so it can “keep working” even after it’s been washed, scrubbed and rinsed, according to Richert.
“If you look at the ones we did in Ludington, they look even better than the day we cleaned them,” he said, adding that the product continues to work “microscopically” for up to three or four years.
The product is a real help, especially with the older gravestones that date back to the Civil War.
“It lasts a long time,” Richert said.
The hope is to keep the work going, and continue to expand it throughout the county.
Though several seniors who previously participated in the clean-ups graduated last week, Richert said he’s hopeful that new students will keep flocking to the program, and that the ranks will continue to grow.
Trips to county cemeteries will continue to be planned in the spring and fall, and Richert said he’s working with another MCC teacher to take over the program when he retires in a few years.