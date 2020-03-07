SCOTTVILLE — Students at Mason County Central Schools are giving back to a cause that has been helpful to students in the district in recent years.
The Mason County Reformed Church’s Hand to Hand program provides free weekend meals to more than 80 students at MCC, and it’s been serving the district since 2012. On Friday, Mary Dewys, a representative from Hand to Hand program, was accepted a gift from Upper Elementary students in the form of more than 250 non-perishable food items to be used in the program.
The items were displayed in a large glass case in the school’s main hallway, where third-grade teacher Cheri Rozell greeted Dewys with a hug.
Giving the food items to Hand to Hand is not just a gesture of gratitude; it’s also a part of the students’ curriculum.
“The Upper Elementary has been focusing on kindness,” Rozell said. “We spent time working on kindness in our school, at home and in the community… and this is kindness for our community… .
“The Hand to Hand program is a huge benefit to our students, and because this program helps our students, we thought our school would show our kindness to the community that supports us by having our students bring in items that they need.”
Rozell said students in third through fifth grades collected donations for the program “of their own free will,” with no promise of reward.
“They did it to help,” she said. “All the students participated.”
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.