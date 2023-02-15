Mason County schools went into a soft lockdown following reports of a pistol being brandished near Mason County Central Schools Wednesday afternoon.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News the incident took place between the high school and the Wesco gas station on Broadway and Main streets.
“It happened between here and Wesco at lunchtime. There were several witnesses that saw the brandishing. There wasn’t any immediate threat, but the kids came back and let us know,” Mount said.
Once word of the possible threat started to spread, the rest of the school districts in the area went into a soft lockdown out of an “abundance of caution,” monitoring entrances and exits with law enforcement present.
In a press release issued by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Scottville Police Department responded to the high school along with deputies and troopers of the Michigan State Police.
“Although the alleged incident occurred off school campus and no direct threats were made to the schools, law enforcement, in collaboration with local schools, made the decision to place the schools in a soft lockdown,” the statement read.
It wasn’t just Scottville schools that took precautions.
The Ludington Area School District went into a soft lockdown due to the incident, and a text alert was sent to LASD parents and guardians regarding the schools district’s decision to impose soft lockdown protocols.
“Since there was a situation in Scottville, LASD decided to reduce entry into the buildings. There is no direct issue in Ludington,” stated Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
Mount said that because the students were off campus, there wasn’t an immediate threat, but the district “went into secure mode” anyway.
“That’s why the other neighboring districts did, too,” he said.
The MCC students who saw the suspects brandishing the weapon returned to school and let the administrative office know.
Mount said there was a “significant police presence” in the response to the incident, and that two alleged suspects were identified following an investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Scottville Police Department and the Michigan State Police.
The statement by the sheriff’s office indicated two Ludington boys, 16 and 17, were the pair that allegedly brandished a firearm.
“These subjects were later located and were transported by law enforcement to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement read. “The 16-year-old has been placed into custody for a probation violation of unrelated charges. He will be transported to Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center.
“This incident is still under investigation.”
Mount said neither of the suspects is an MCC student.
He said the students did the right thing, but he wishes they had called 911 first.
Amid the lockdowns, Mason County Undersheriff Derrek Wilson told the Daily News Wednesday afternoon that there was “no active threat to schools.”
Mount stated in a note on the district’s website that witness statements were pivotal in sorting out the issue.
“The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of the quick action taken by Mason County Central staff and the collaboration that occurred between all Mason County schools and law enforcement.
“We are also appreciative of all the parents that have entrusted the schools and law enforcement to keep their children safe.”
Beyond the state police and Scottville Police Department, the sheriff’s office was assisted by Ludington Police Department, Mason County Emergency Management and the Mason County School Safety Team.