Mason County schools went into a soft lockdown following reports of a pistol being brandished near Mason County Central Schools Wednesday afternoon.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News the incident took place between the high school and the Wesco gas station on Broadway and Main streets.
"It happened between here and Wesco at lunchtime. There were several witnesses that saw the brandishing. There wasn't any immediate threat, but the kids came back and let us know," Mount said.
Once word of the possible threat started to spread, the rest of the school districts in the area went into a soft lockdown out of an "abundance of caution," monitoring entrances and exits with law enforcement present.
It wasn't just Scottville schools that took precautions.
The Ludington Area School District went into a soft lockdown due to the incident, and a text alert was sent to LASD parents and guardians regarding the schools district’s decision to impose soft lockdown protocols.
"Since there was a situation in Scottville, LASD decided to reduce entry into the buildings. There is no direct issue in Ludington," stated Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
Mount said that because the students were off campus, there wasn't an immediate threat, but the district "went into secure mode" anyway.
"That's why the other neighboring districts did too," he said.
The MCC students who saw the suspects brandishing the weapon returned to school and let the administrative office know.
Mount said there was a "significant police presence" in the response to the incident, and that two alleged suspects were identified following an investigation by the Mason County Sheriff's Office, the Scottville Police Department and the Michigan State Police.
Mount said neither of the suspects is an MCC student.
He said the students did the right thing, but he wishes they had called 911 first.
Amid the lockdowns, Mason County Undersheriff Derrek Wilson told the Daily News Wednesday afternoon that there was "no active threat to schools."
Mount stated in a note on the district's website that witness statements were pivotal in sorting out the issue.
Mount added that "both of the alleged subjects involved have been located and placed in custody by law enforcement."