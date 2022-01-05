Mason County Central is taking the necessary steps toward pursuing qualification for its upcoming bond proposal, intended for the May ballot.
The school board will hold a brief special meeting Friday to sign off on the preliminary application it received from the Michigan Department of Treasury after submitting its planned 1.95-mill, $33.6 million bond proposal in December.
During the special meeting, the board is required to formally approve the treasury department’s preliminary qualification for the district’s upcoming bond process.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said the bond planning committee met Wednesday for “a preliminary review with treasury making sure everything is in order.”
The board approval of the application will be considered Friday, Mount said.
Once board-approved, the completed and signed official application “must be delivered to the (School Board Qualification & Loan Program),” according to the state. Mount said MCC will “immediately” do just that in order to get everything turned in on time for final review prior to Feb. 4.
The Department of Treasury’s website states that preliminary qualification “enables the school district to proceed with calling for the election and presenting the bond proposal to its citizens.” That will be the next step for MCC, according to Mount.
He said the school board is scheduling a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 to formally call for a May election. Mount said that meeting will “officially place the question on the May ballot.”
Then, the district will work to finalize and approve the ballot language for the proposal, which will ask voters to support various improvements to school facilities and new construction projects, including the construction of a performing arts center on the high school grounds.
Mount said previously that MCC will work with its legal counsel, Thrun Law Firm, to get the “legalese” just right, and make sure the issues are “understandable for the voters.”
Campaigning and marketing to garner support among voters in the school district will also be coming up soon. That’s a process that will get underway after the special meeting in February.
“We’re putting our marketing plan together (in January), with a launch in February,” Mount stated.
The election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 3.
If the bond is approved by voters in May, the school board will then need to approve a full qualification and submit it to the treasury department. After that, there will be a review period, followed by the order for qualifying bonds.