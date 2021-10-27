SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is considering asking voters for an additional 1.95 mills over 25 years for its planned May 2022 bond proposal, and during a community forum to discuss the issue on Wednesday, school officials discussed a new component to its plans — moving the Scottville Senior Center onto the MCC campus.
Wednesday’s forum, held in the high school cafeteria, was the third community discussion of bond plans, and the addition of the senior center component was one of the most notable differences from previous discussions.
Superintendent Jeff Mount explained the rationale behind the plan.
“The MCC school district owns the building the senior center is in, for those who don’t know,” Mount said. “We’re the fiscal agent of the senior center. It’s an old space, and we have space we could share.”
The idea to integrate the senior center into a high school complex that would be upgraded using bond funds arose from discussions during a recent facility assessment when district officials were trying to find opportunities to foster relationships with the community.
“It’s one of those things that really stuck,” Mount said. “Moving the Scottville Senior Center from an outdated building on Main Street to the high school — we could share that space.”
Mount said the space would be connected to a new performing arts center, which has been at the center of the bond discussion until now. The senior center would, however, be secure from the rest of the building.
“It’s really kind of an entity on its own,” he said.
As for the empty storefront that would leave, Mount said, “I think you’re going to see a lot of movement (there), because it’s a nice space. It won’t just be sitting there vacant.”
If approved by voters, the millage increase would generate about $33.5 million, which is roughly the price tag for the other improvements the district is hoping to fund, including the construction of a performing arts center, implementation of districtwide security improvements, making infrastructure upgrades, improving athletic facilities and more.
The millage increase would bring MCC from its current 2.52 mills to 4.47 mills. That would mean an additional $97 per year for residents with homes worth $100,000.
Following Wednesday’s community forum, MCC launched a survey via its mobile app and its website, at www.mccschools.org. Mount is encouraging people to take the survey, the results of which will be factored into a fourth community forum if necessary.
Plans will need to be approved by the school board and submitted to the Michigan Department of Treasury in order to appear on the ballot.