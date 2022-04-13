SCOTTVILLE — With less than a month until Mason County Central’s $33.6 million facilities bond goes before voters on May 3, a final forum was held Tuesday in A.O. Carlson Gymnasium to highlight the goals of the proposal and to give a panel of MCC educators a chance to address questions from the public.
The bond seeks to raise the school district’s millage rate by 1.95 mills to generate $33.6 million for facilities upgrades and new projects, including the construction of a roughly $16 million auditorium, the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field for about $1.8 million, various security upgrades, and improvements to dated portions of school buildings.
High School Principal Jeff Tuka, theater director Tom Richert and Upper Elementary Principal Kevin Kimes sat in to provide perspective on the proposal.
BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS
Tuka talked about the need for building upgrades, particularly at the high school. He said some changes have been made, but “there are parts of this building that have been untouched since 1959,” when it was constructed.
“If you were to look up, it’s the 1959 pegboard ceiling that you’d see in a garage. … And not only is it that old, but it’s water-stained and that’s because of some of the leaks on the roof,” Tuka said.
He said the bathrooms, many classrooms, the plumbing and several other structural components of the high school are vastly outdated and in need of replacement.
Tuka said said the facilities impact teaching and learning, and he told attendees the proposal is “for the benefit of getting into 21st-century education,” and “for our school and our community to flourish.”
Tuka said he’s led tours for 1960s graduates during which the unchanged furniture and facilities have been pointed out.
He also stressed that new projects the bond proposes would not just benefit one group of students.
“We’re really trying to give a well-rounded experience to our students, and it’s not centered on a particular group,” Tuka said. “Even the turf for the football field (will be used by) baseball, marching band, soccer. … And people leave the gates open all the time for the community to go in there and walk the track.”
THE AUDITORIUM
Mount noted that of the 14 schools in the expanded West Michigan Conference the district will join next year, MCC is one of three lacking a dedicated performance space.
Richert was on hand to talk about the specific benefits the auditorium would provide.
For one thing, he said, it would provide daily classroom space for students in various arts classes, “allowing students to learn lighting and sound with state-of-the-art equipment.”
The current equipment in A.O. Carlson, at 16 years old, is close to being obsolete, Richert said, adding, “We’re going to have to make major adjustments just to maintain what we have now anyway.”
The auditorium would also open the door for MCC to host drama festivals, conference one-act play competitions, band and choir events, community gatherings and more, Richert said.
He emphasized that it would also provide rental opportunities to generate revenue for the school district.
“It really is about your imagination. You really can do anything you like,” Richert said.
FIELD TURF, SAFETY
Kimes talked about the need for artificial turf installation at the football field.
“I want our athletes to be in a spot to compete at a high level and to be engaged in an environment that is safer for them, and I believe with artificial turf it is safer,” Kimes said.
He said artificial turf has “come a long way” from leaving rough rubber fields notorious for leaving rug-burns.
“This is a wonderful material we have now,” he said.
It also lasts longer, according to Kimes. He said new turf would allow for about 2,700 hours of use per year, while the current field sustains about 370 hours.
Kimes also touched on security improvements that could be made with bond funds, including installing an additional checkpoint for all visitors.
“(Currently) everybody has to buzz in, but there needs to be multiple checkpoints before someone is let into the building,” he said. “It’s critical that we have those safety features in place for our children.”
Becky Gerhart, an MCC English teacher, pointed out that there’s too much visibility from outside into the high school due to the multitude of windows in the building. She said that’s not ideal for a situation in which student safety may be at risk.
Tuka agreed, and admitted that “there’s a lot of glass in the building.”
“That’s from 60 years ago, and people didn’t have to worry about those things,” he said, “but we have to change with the times because unfortunately there are some dangers out there.”
WHY NOW?
Why is Mason County Central seeking the bond in 2022?
Mount said the original plan was to go through the process two years ago, but the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 interrupted those plans.
“We backed off, we waited, and the time has come again,” Mount said. “Our debt is falling off and a significant portion fell off in the last couple years. We’d hoped to capture that as part of a renewal, (but) a renewal would not have covered the cost of the auditorium.”
The impact on taxpayers was also outlined, with Mount directing people to visit www.mccbond.com to see exactly how much it would cost them.
For a home with $50,000 in taxable value, the additional 1.95 mills would amount to $97.50 per year or $8.13 per month. It would increase MCC’s millage rate from 2.52 mills to 4.47, placing the district roughly in the “average” range in comparison to other schools in the area, with Pentwater at the bottom and White Cloud at the top, with more than 9 mills.
Mount said he understands there’s a lot of financial uncertainty in the wake of the pandemic, but he said there’s never going to be a perfect time to make the decision.
“When is the right time? You have to start this process a year-plus in advance,” Mount said, noting that projects would take place over a six-year period if the three-series bond is passed.
“This is the right time. We need to do it now,” he said. “Things are getting old.”
He noted that an “escalator” was built into the series to help account for inflation “because we know things cost more in the future.”
Mount told the Daily News Wednesday that he believes district’s residents are receptive and open to the proposal. He said he’s done “mini-forums” at various Scottville-area businesses during which he’s talked through the issues with local voters.
The results have been mostly promising.
“There are concerns — and there should be, this is a big ask — but the reality is we’re building for the future,” Mount said. “This is how brick-and-mortar schools are provided (for). This generation has to do it for the next generation.
“We’re preparing and building for their future, not the present or the past, and that’s grabbing great traction in the community.”
A recording of Tuesday’s forum is available in full at www.mccschools.org. The recording will also be available on Vimeo.