SCOTTVILLE — Trustees on the Mason County Central school board were given an update about enrollment figures for the school district, as well as other issues, during a meeting Monday at the middle school building.
Superintendent Jeff Mount told the school board that the winter student count day, which took place on Wednesday, Feb. 12, yielded slightly lower numbers than the fall, but he noted that the decrease is expected.
The winter enrollment was 1,241 students compared to the 1,267 students counted during the October 2019 enrollment count.
“You can see our percent change from fall to spring is 2 percent. That’s on the low end if you look at the trend over the years,” Mount said. “We have 26 fewer kids, but really that should be 23, because we have a family that’s been bouncing around and they came back on Friday.
“We really haven’t moved much.”
Trustee Barry Pleiness asked about the degree to which the migrant population factors into the enrollment.
Mount said the numbers are somewhat impacted by migrant students, but not as much as in previous years.
He said the enrollment numbers are healthy, and in keeping with trends at the school district over the years.
“It’s not an alarming thing. It’s actually a pretty good overall (winter) count,” Mount said.
He noted that the February enrollment figures account for 10 percent of the school aid funding the district receives. The other 90 percent is determined by the fall count in October.
“These little things don’t add up as much as the fall count,” Mount said.
CODING DEMONSTRATION
During the meeting, middle-school math and coding teacher Chandra Tacktor gave trustees a demonstration of the progress her coding students have been making in their coding course.
Tacktor had students and board members split into groups so they could show off their projects, which included games, coding-based instruments and more.
Sixth-grader Konner Malburg sat with Jim Schulte, board president, and Rob Dennis, middle school principal, to show them a game he’d designed using wires, popsicle sticks and Code.org software.
Schulte and Dennis even participated in the game.
“He let me lose three or four times in a row, and then he taught me some technique,” Schulte said of Malburg. “He’s a good teacher and a good coach.”