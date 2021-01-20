SCOTTVILLE — Plans for Mason County Central High School’s delayed homecoming celebration were discussed during Monday’s school board meeting, held via Google Meet.
MCC High School Principal Jeff Tuka told the Daily News that plans have yet to be finalized, but he said there is a Spirit Week scheduled to start Monday, Feb. 1.
It will culminate in the crowning of the homecoming king and queen at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Details are subject to change pending final approval, but Tuka said the hope is to have a parade through Scottville featuring members of the court, who will be in their cars to ensure social distancing. After the parade, the king and queen will be announced in the high school parking lot.
Spirit Week won’t include some of the traditional activities because of restrictions on gatherings.
“There’s no hall decorating or competition between classes,” Tuka said. “There will be dress-up days and charity work.”
Tuka added the goal is to “make as much fun of it as we can and give the kids the homecoming they deserve.”
The theme for 2021’s Spirit Week is We’re in This Together. Tuka said it’s a reference to the school’s sense of community and camaraderie in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the what caused the delay of homecoming in the fall.
Election of officers
During Monday’s meeting, the school board nominated and elected its slate of officers for the year.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said Jim Schulte will continue as president, while Gena Nelson will fill the vice president seat, which has been vacant since the resignation of Jeff Barnett.
Jen Miller was elected to serve as secretary, a position previously held by Nelson, and Becky Alway will continue as treasurer, according to Mount.
The board also welcomed new member Steve Griswold on Monday, and Mount said Griswold will take over Barnett’s seats in the finance and building and grounds committees.
Other business
The board approved the hiring of junior varsity softball coach Denise Cory and reconfirmed its Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan for the month.
Trustees also heard an update about a newly implemented employee assistance program, which will provide school employees with support in a variety of ways.
Mount said many assistance programs are becoming more common now, in light of the stress caused by COVID-19.
“It’s something a lot of corporations are doing, and schools are doing it as well,” Mount said.
The program provides 24-hour access to professionals — with a minimum educational level of a master’s degree — for help with crisis counseling, financial planning, substance abuse and a host of other issues.
“Anything they need help with, we can get them in touch with a counselor 24/7, 365 days a year,” Mount said. “What brought it to light was… dealing with the high stress and anxiety of our current times. We need more; we need help. And it’s just another way to help support our staff in dealing with tough times.”
Mount said the program is currently being implemented through phone and virtual appointments, but eventually, once the pandemic passes, it could expand to in-person assistance when needed.
Truancy
Truancy has been a topic of discussion for both the school board and the City of Scottville, with Police Chief Matt Murphy noting during Monday’s city commission meeting that cases have been more frequent than in years past.
Mount confirmed that truancy at MCC has increased this year.
“Part of it is Michigan homeschool laws,” he said. “We had 53,000 students in Michigan who… vanished, in essence (when remote learning was introduced in the wake of COVID-19).”
He said there are about 350 students that are not accounted for in the West Shore Educational Service District, and approximately 30 at MCC.
“Are they homeschooled or are they no-schooled?” Mount said. “Because of the laws in Michigan, all a parent has to do is say, ‘I’m homeschooling,’ and there’s no accountability for that.”
Mount noted that he plans to speak to 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, about the issue to try to find a legislative solution.
“We worry about those kids,” he said. “They’re ours.”
In the meantime, Mount said he’ll continue to work closely with Murphy to address the issue.