SCOTTVILLE — In the midst of increased restrictions on public gatherings, on the Mason County Central school board met Monday in a board-member-only capacity at Scottville Elementary.
Superintendent Jeff Mount updated the board about what the three-week school closure and other virus-related concerns will mean for the district.
Mount said the district is still operating in an administrative capacity, and that the central business office is still open, despite classes being closed.
“In essence, for the district, the essential functions are happening,” Mount said.
He added that the Upper Elementary building will be used as a hub for distribution of a food delivery program, which will got underway Tuesday. The program will continue through Friday, April 3, and Mount said it will offer food to all children up to age 18 — and special needs individuals up to age 26 — regardless of their district.
Mount noted that there might be a supply problem with Gordon Food Services, but he stated that if an issue does arise, the district will find other options.
Mount commended the district’s food and transportation departments for collaborating to organize the system.
“We’re surrounded by a great team,” he said. “It’s a snowballing effect, and everybody wants to help.”
Mount said he will make use of email chains and the Mason County Central Schools mobile app to keep parents and community members apprised of new information as it comes.
“This isn’t news to you — things are happening so fast that your heads spinning,” Mount said. “About the time you send an email or an update, things have changed before you hit the send button. And we know that, but I’ll just keep sharing information as it comes.
“I don’t know what the future holds. Right now everyone is just on hold for the next three weeks.”
Board trustee John Wagner asked about whether or not online access would be used to help get students access coursework during the three-week closure period.
Mount said that, because the district is K-12, and online access is spotty in some areas, it’s not really feasible as a substitute for in-person learning, especially at lower grade levels.
