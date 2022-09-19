SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is eyeing another attempt at a facilities bond, with talks now underway to get a measure on the May 2023 ballot.
During Monday’s meeting of the board of education, Superintendent Jeff Mount updated trustees about preliminary plans to get an item before voters once again, following the district’s failed attempt to pass a $33.6 million bond in May. That proposal was for the construction of an auditorium, installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field and various district-wide building and security upgrades.
Mount stressed that the May 2023 bond is not a done deal yet, as it requires board action, but there have been conversations about how to press forward with another attempt.
“We have been working since the last bond in May to understand why that wasn’t successful,” Mount said, adding that he’s reached out to “stakeholders across the district” including school of choice families, the business community and the ag community, as well as “people who voted no, and people who we know voted yes.”
He said there’s been good feedback thus far, and that, while some stakeholders have said “absolutely not” to an auditorium, a majority are in favor of updating the district’s last proposal and pursuing a performing arts center once again.
And that’s the plan, Mount said, adding that the district has found some new points of reference for a performing arts center that might be more palatable to voters in terms of cost.
“We took a trip down to Laingsburg including performing arts staff,” Mount said.
He added that Christman Construction — which worked with MCC on the last bond — advised the district to take a look at that district’s performing arts center.
“We went down and looked at it … and it checks all the boxes,” Mount said, noting that it’s a cheaper and smaller-scale facility.
“I don’t know why it was $3 million cheaper, but it was … pretty neat, and exactly our size,” he said.
MCC is already gearing up to gather more community feedback about the proposal, with a public forum scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 26. The forum will either take at A.O. Carlson Auditorium or in the high school cafeteria.
“We’ll invite our public to come, give us some feedback, and understand what it is we’re proposing,” Mount said.
He emphasized that the plan has not been finalized, and that more feedback from voters is needed to help it take shape.
Trustee Barry Pleiness pointed out that the forums leading up to the last bond attempt were not well attended, and Mount said he’d “beg” people to come.
“We need to get a good feel for what the community wants,” he said.
ENROLLMENT
With fall count just around the corner, Mount also provided an update on enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.
Early counts indicate that enrollment at the high school is steady at around 405 students.
The middle school has approximately 297 students, while the Upper Elementary and Scottville Elementary have 245 and 253, respectively.
The fall count, which determines how much MCC will receive in state school aid funds, doesn’t take place until the first Wednesday of October, but Mount said the school district conducts preliminary counts to avoid “surprises” on Oct. 5.
Early tallies indicate that the district has 1,200 students, all told.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Jeff Tuka, high school principal, stated that Spirit Week will be Oct. 3-7, with “Spartan Arcade” as the theme. The homecoming football game that Friday night will be against Hesperia and the homecoming dance will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tuka also stated that MCC’s participation in the expanded West Michigan Conference for athletics will include competitions for quiz bowl and a language arts team. He said the plan is to include the band, the forensics team and MCC’s e-sports clubs as well.
Kevin Kimes, principal of the Upper Elementary, stated that his building is preparing to open a version of the Spartan Room, an early intervention tool to give students a safe space to decompress, as a way to mitigate punishment. Scottville Elementary implemented a Spartan Room during the pandemic, and saw that it had a positive impact on students once things started getting back to normal during the 2021-22 school year.
Kimes said the room is for students who need “sensory breaks,” adding that the school will continue to build on the project throughout the year.