School districts statewide have submitted applications to the Michigan Department of Education seeking Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER), and though applications are still pending, Mason County Central has identified how it hopes to spend the funds.
The ESSER funds are intended to offset additional costs and address learning needs that arose as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, MCC Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick updated trustees about top priorities identified by stakeholders during a community survey in December.
Those priorities included technology, mental health services, new activities and various structural and air-quality improvements.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said MCC could receive close to $1.9 million if all the items are approved. If not, he believes MCC could curtail its application to maximize the dollars money it receives.
The technology plans include purchasing additional Chromebooks for teachers, as well applications for electronically marking up student documents, implementing “competitive learning games,” better integrating slide presentations and improving online testing and analytics.
For the mental health component, the top ideas included creating a multi-office area at the middle school to house student support services staff, the homelessness liaison, Mason County Family Link and more.
The district also hopes to integrate a support program called Silver and Gold that would pair people from the Scottville Area Senior Center with students identified as having higher needs.
MCC would also like to designate “sensory/calming rooms” to use as alternatives to punishment at the elementary school and the middle school. The rooms would “provide safe areas for students to work through stressful/upsetting situations,” according to a report from Willick.
Purchasing software to help track and “red-flag” certain terms and websites on the internet is also listed as a mental health goal.
Improvements that could come up include replacing old doors, windows and aging roofs; demolishing deteriorating portable classroom unit; replacing the district’s transportation office, replacing boilers at the high school and Upper Elementary; and installing exterior insulation at Scottville Elementary.
Though the application has been sent to the MDE, it’s unclear when the funds will be available for use, as every school district in the state submitted either a similar application or a letter requesting an extension, according to Willick.
“When you take that number (of school districts) … it’s gonna take a while,” she said. “I’m not holding my breath.”
However, the funds need to be used by September 2023.
Since the application is still being processed, and likely will be for some time, Willick said it’s still possible to alter the planned uses for the funds.
She stressed if the school district’s bond proposal passes in May and any of the planned improvements become obsolete or redundant expenses, the application can be amended.
It can also be changed to reflect new input from the community.
“These are some things that were put out there and we can always amend if the community came to us and said, ‘No absolutely not,’ or had other suggestions,” Willick said.
She said some of the smaller, in-class technology purchases are already being made, but “with the big-ticket items, we need to make sure that (they’re approved).”
The ESSER funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act. In October 2021, the U.S. Department of Education approved the release of an additional $1.2 billion for Michigan, bringing funds to a total of $3.7 billion for the state.