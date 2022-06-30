A Mason County Central Middle School teacher will be spending the Fourth of July in zero G.
Eighth-grade science teacher Brianna Wise will be attending the Space Academy for Educators program at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
She boards a plane today and returns Friday, July 8.
Wise told the Daily News that the opportunity came about “last-minute,” when she found a link on a Facebook group announcing that scholarships were available to cover travel expenses for teachers hoping to attend the program.
She said she was surprised to find that there were open spots, but the fact that the program takes place during the week of the Fourth of July probably didn’t hurt.
“I was like, ‘No way,’” Wise said Thursday.
So she applied, and she received a scholarship from Aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman, which will cover the cost of travel.
“I had to take the opportunity,” Wise said.
She’s not entirely sure what to expect, but she knows the program will involve some replication of what space-travel is like.
“It’s a little bit of a simulation of what astronauts go through, so teachers can have a better idea of it when they teach space-related topics,” she said, adding that she’s excited to learn more about the program next week.
Wise has a passion for space studies. Her master’s degree is in geosciences, which includes astronomy, and it’s “definitely one of my favorite topics,” she said.
It’s a subject she focuses on in the classroom, too.
“It works out well because I do teach a space unit,” Wise said. “They’ll give me a bunch of NASA-related resources to use in the classroom.”
She said she’s thrilled to be participating in the Space Camp for Educators program, and she hopes the experience will help her break down space-related curriculum in a more accessible way for her eighth-grade students.
“It’s such a difficult topic to teach because it’s something that’s not really relatable for a lot of us. We’re all influenced by the sun and the moon and different things that are related to space,” Wise said. “But it’s difficult for students to see. It’s difficult to have any kind of background, because it’s such a big thing. When you’re learning about magnets, it’s easy. It’s right there in front of them.”
She hopes to bring back resources that will make her space-sciences section more “down to earth,” she said, chuckling at the pun.
“Also, I think if kids know that I’ve done something like this, they’ll be able to see me as more of an expert on the topic,” Wise said. “And I think going through some of these experiences will help me to be able to explain to kids that things like this are attainable — to do learning experiences like this. I was just a student at MCC once too, and I won’t be an astronaut, but I’ll kind of get to see what it’s like.”
She thinks her students will be excited about the lessons she brings back. When she teaches her unit on space, she always shows Ron Howard’s 1993 film “Apollo 13,” and she said the kids love it.
“It brings it down to something kids can enjoy. … They can’t get enough of it,” she said. “This will be my very own experience with space travel and that sort of thing. Being able to bring the Apollo 13 experience (to the classroom).”
As for Wise herself, she’s thrilled.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited about anything,” she said.