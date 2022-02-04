Getting Mason County Central’s bond project on the May 3 ballot will be sole purpose of a special meeting of the school board on Monday.
Board trustees will convene at 5:30 p.m. in the high school to call the election and approve the ballot language for the planned $33.6 million bond proposal that’s been the subject of several community forums and stakeholder surveys since May 2021.
The proposal, as approved by the school board in December 2021, would seek an additional 1.95 mills to fund the construction of a 600-seat auditorium on the high school grounds, which would cost roughly $16 million.
It would also seek to pay for the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field for about $1.8 million, and make various facility improvements throughout the school district, including technology and security upgrades.
The agenda for Monday’s meeting states that Superintendent Jeff Mount will provide an update about the bond, as the school district received approval on the proposal from the Michigan Department of Treasury on Thursday.
“It’s as anticipated,” Mount said. “The application was approved. It was spot-on, no changes.”
Mount said he expects the board to approve calling the election on Monday, and it’s essential that it does, since the district is pushing up against a Tuesday deadline.
Once approved, the school board will send the ballot language to election clerks not only in Mason County, but in Lake and Oceana counties as well, as portions of the district reach into those areas.
The 1.95-mill proposal would break down into three parts: series 1 at $18 million in 2022; series 2 at $7 million in 2024; and series 3 at $8.5 million in 2026, according to a presentation from Christman Construction in December. It would mean an additional $8.13 per month — or $97.50 per year — in property taxes for district residents with homes worth $100,000.