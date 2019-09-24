SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central Board of Education will be holding an expulsion hearing following an incident in which an MCC student allegedly brought a weapon onto campus, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
“In October, we are, by law, going to have to go through an expulsion hearing,” Mount told school board trustees Monday during the board of education meeting.
“We had a student who made some bad decisions,” Mount continued, adding, “It was a weapons violation.”
He said school officials are currently waiting to conclude a full report and match it with law enforcement reports prior to holding the hearing.
Mount said that a male student was arrested off school grounds for having a knife, as well as marijuana, in his possession. He added that the student later admitted to having the knife in his possession while at the school as well, claiming it was for self-defense.
That, according to Mount, forced the district’s hand.
“When he says it’s for self-defense, then it’s carrying a concealed weapon on school property,” Mount said.
Mount did not identify the student by name in briefing the school board or in speaking to the Daily News. He said the parents have requested a closed-session expulsion hearing, and that the formal decision will be made in open session during the school board’s October meeting.
