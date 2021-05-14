SCOTTVILLE — Recommendations for new teaching hires, the approval of a tenure contract for a veteran teacher, and the updates about the pandemic-related and existing regulations will be topics of discussion for Mason County Central’s school board when it meets at 7 p.m. on Monday.
The meeting will be held in a hybrid format due to the local state of emergency still being in effect through June 13. Board members will participate either in-person at MCC High School, or online using Google Meet. The public is asked to participate remotely, and can access the meeting by visiting www.meet.google.com/vez-xjiw-oqb, or by calling (240) 356-1357 and entering 867 798 095 as the PIN.
According to the notes for Monday’s meeting from Superintendent Jeff Mount, trustees will consider new teaching hires at both Scottville Elementary and the Upper Elementary.
Kevin Kimes, Upper Elementary principal, will recommend that the board approve Traci Pomorski and Kevin Pribnow to fill two fifth-grade teaching positions that were left vacant due to a retirement and an “internal staff shift.”
Chris Etchison, Scottville Elementary principal, will recommend Nicole Paul for a second-grade teaching position to replace Sue Andersen.
Etchison will also recommend that Scottville Elementary teacher April Keith be granted tenure.
Keith was hired in 2019, and had previously acquired tenure at another district. She now has completed the two years of successful probationary teaching in order to be eligible for tenure at MCC.
Additionally, High School Principal Jeff Tuka and MCC Athletic Director Tim Genson will recommend that Erin O’Harra be selected to serve as varsity volleyball coach.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The school board will also reaffirm its COVID-19 Extended Learning Plan for the month, and Mount will provide an update on recent school-associated cases.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, the most recent school-associated positive case was on May 6 at the Upper Elementary. As of Friday afternoon, MCC has a total of 54 positive cases since the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
Mount will also provide updates about the pandemic from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and District Health Department No. 10.
There will also be a first reading of updated board policies provided by Neola, and the board will enter closed session in order to conduct the fourth portion of its superintendent evaluation process, which will continue until June.