SCOTTVILLE — Trustees at Mason County Central Schools will consider reinstating an expelled student when the school board meets at 7 p.m. on Monday.
The meeting will be held in the high school cafeteria, but the public is asked to participate remotely due to MDHHS orders limiting indoor gatherings during the ongoing pandemic.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said the reinstatement hearing involves a student who was expelled from the high school in November 2019.
He said he expects the student — an 18-year-old male — will be allowed to return to MCC, either through in-person instruction or through the Spartan Connected remote learning platform.
“No board ever wants to expel a student,” he said. “We have the opportunity to reinstate (someone who has) paid their dues. I do anticipate the board will approve the reinstatement, because the student is in good standing with the district.”
The decision will be made in open session.
Also on Monday
Also during closed session, the board will also discuss a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Mason County Central Education Association (MCCEA) teachers union for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, it states that the agreement has been ratified by the MCCEA and is awaiting board approval.
The board will also update its COVID-19 Extended Learning Plan for the month, and consider a resolution to transfer the balance from the 2006-A Bond Debt Retirement Fund to the 2014 Debt Retirement Fund, which was refinanced to save taxpayer dollars, according to the meeting notes.
The public can access the meeting by visiting www.meet.google.com/siy-nqcc-hgx. To join by phone, call (501) 697-9536. The PIN is 751908174.
People who wish to provide input or ask questions, as well as individuals with disabilities who need assistance accessing the meeting, should contact the school district at (231) 757-3713 ext. 110 prior to 6 p.m. Monday, or email Carla Mayer, assistant to the superintendent, at cmayer@mccschools.org.