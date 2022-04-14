Six Mason County Central teachers could find themselves with tenure postings on Monday.
According to Superintendent Jeff Mount’s notes for the meeting of the school board, set for 7 p.m. in the high school library, teachers from the Upper Elementary, the middle school and the high school will be considered for tenure after completing five years of teaching with the school district.
An additional 13 educators are expected to see their probationary teaching contracts extended for a second, fourth or fifth year based on the recommendations of High School Principal Jeff Tuka, Middle School Principal Rob Dennis and Upper Elementary Principal Kevin Kimes.
The meeting notes state that all recommendations are made “without reservation” based on “effective or better” assessments in annual teaching evaluations.
Kevin Kimes will ask the board to sign off on tenure contracts for Kasey Briske, Elise Chalko and Cassidy Kessel.
Dennis has two teachers — Michael Dilworth and Brianna Wise — with tenure recommendations before the board.
Patrick Nelson from the high school is also being recommended for tenure by Tuka.
RENEWALS
The board will hear recommendations for extending fifth-year probationary contracts for Laura Gauthier, Jon Hackey and Janelle Kelley.
Up for fourth-year extensions are Julie Knudsen and Collene McCormick.
Eight teachers are up for second-year probationary contract renewals: Sarah Nekola, Traci Pomorski, Kevin Pribnow, Marissa Rodriguez, Vickie Trombley, Ana Quinteros, Josey Stankowski and Heather Vernier.
OTHER BUSINESS
The school board will also review the West Shore Educational Service District’s 2022-23 budget, which school code requires each district in the ESD to approve by June 1 of each year.
Trustees will also convene in closed session to discuss contract negotiations with the MCC Education Association teachers union.
The board will also enter a closed session to continue the superintendent evaluation process.