An upcoming overnight, out-of-state trip for the cross country team will be considered Monday by the Mason County Central Board of Education.
The school board meets at 7 p.m. in the MCC High School cafeteria, with an organizational meeting set for 6:45 p.m.
According to Superintendent Jeff Mount’s notes for the meeting, the board is expected to sign off a trip across Lake Michigan on the SS Badger for cross-country runners, who are set to compete in the Two Rivers Race for the Belt Invitational on Aug. 26.
Board approval is needed for any school-sanctioned overnight or out-of-state events involving students, according to Mount.
If approved, the trip could be a first for any high-school school sports team in Mason County, not only in taking the SS Badger to a competition, but competing with an out-of-state opponent in general.
Cross country coach Ed Sanders states in a memo to the board that the Badger is offering a discounted rate to the team.
He added that work is underway to secure further funding, and he might be looking to some of MCC’s star alums — Tool lead singer Maynard James Keenan — for help.
“(Keenan) mentioned before COVID-19 that he would be willing to help with a portion of the trip,” Sanders wrote. “We would also use funds from our (cross country) activity account. I may ask for more support from the MCC Athletic Boosters if needed.”
He added that he’d like to turn the trip into something of a tradition.
“I really hope to be able to do this special trip, possibly on a yearly basis, because it is an awesome experience for the kids. A high majority of the kids in this area know what the Badger is, but very few have ever been aboard the ferry,” Sanders wrote. “This trip would give the students a lifetime memory of ferrying across Lake Michigan, and running a race in another state.”
NEW TEACHER
The board will make a decision regarding the hiring of a new high school Spanish teacher.
High school principal Jeff Tuka is recommending that Ana Quinteros fill the position. If approved by the board, she would be the high school’s first Spanish instructor since Maria Urka’s retirement at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
In June 2020, MCC opted not to hire a replacement for Urka for the coming year. The same choice was made for two fifth-grade teachers and an elementary reading specialist who each retired at the same time. That decision was made because of budgetary uncertainties and the prospect of starting the school year with costly COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Because the district cannot adopt a deficit budget, the board had to forego filling those positions, Kris Courtland-Willick, MCC business manager, told the Daily News at the time.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on Monday, the board will consider approving Stephanie Stakenas to serve as the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC) representative for the West Shore Educational Service District (ESD).
If approved, Stakenas will “sit on the (committee) with other parents from area districts and assist the ESD with discussion and direction regarding special education issues,” according to Mount.
Trustees will also consider revisions to the district’s strategic plan, which is updated every year in July.
During the organizational meeting, the board will adopt its 2021-22 meeting calendar and consider an action item stating that no board of trustees meeting is to last more than three hours or adjourn later than 10 p.m.
The board discussed the limit at its June meeting and agreed that any meeting that hit the three-hour mark would be tabled and brought up again at a later date.
Trustees will also discuss tuition rates for non-resident students who enroll after the school-of-choice window closes. The meeting packet states that a $1 fee has been used in the past and is traditionally waived.