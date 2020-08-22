SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central school board on Monday will consider hiring a new teacher and extending a decision to grant emergency decision-making ability to Superintendent Jeff Mount due to COVID-19.
The school board itself will meet in-person at 7 p.m. Monday in the MCC High School cafeteria; however, because of the standing executive order limiting indoor gatherings, members of the public who are interested in participating are asked to do so remotely.
To participate in the meeting through Google Meet video-conferencing software, visit www.meet.google.com/sbg-xedd-wuq.
The meeting can also be accessed via phone by calling (505) 886-2223. The PIN is 368 980 037#.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, it states that Mount will recommend Michael Dilworth to replace exiting seventh-grade math teacher Marlynn Gulembo for the coming 2020-21 school year.
Additionally, trustees are expected to extend a decision made in April to grant “emergency powers” to Mount as the new year approaches and concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic remain.
In the meeting notes, it states that the resolution — which will be presented by Board President Jim Schulte — extends the decision, continuing to grant Mount authority to meet the requirements of executive orders and to follow guidance from appropriate health or governmental authorities.
The measure will also aid with “effective response to COVID-19-related issues and implementation of the district’s preparedness plan.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on Monday, Kris Courtland-Willick, business manager, will seek approval of a resolution to borrow funds from a low bidder for a State Aid Operating Loan in order to help with expenses between the start of the school year and the implementation of school aid funds in the fall.
Mount previously told the Daily News that the loan request is necessary every year as MCC awaits finalized aid funds.
“This loan is a necessity each fall as it fills the delay in receipt of state aid payments with enough operational funding until those payments start coming to the district later in the year,” Mount stated.
The school board will also hear administrative reports, and an update on legislation relevant to the district form Thrun Law Firm.
Those who wish to provide input or ask questions regarding agenda items should contact MCC’s central business office at (231) 757-3713 ext. 110, or email administrative assistant Carla Mayer at cmayer@mccschools.org prior to 6 p.m. Monday.
Participants with disabilities who require assistance should also call the district.