SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central Schools Board of Education trustees on Monday will discuss authorizing the school district to borrow funds from a local bank to cover operating costs until school aid for the year is received.
The process is a necessity each year for most public schools, MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting.
“This loan is a necessity each fall as it fills the delay in receipt of state aid payments with enough operational funding until those payments start coming to the district later in the year,” he stated.
That funding comes in the fall, after enrollment figures are totaled, he said.
“It’s something we have to do annually because of cash flow,” Mount told the Daily News. “We don’t get our state aid until October, so to cover the time from the end of August, September and October … to cover payroll and expenses based on our potential state aid which is coming through our enrollment, we have to take out a loan.”
