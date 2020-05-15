SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central school board trustees will discuss plans for a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 during the board’s regular meeting, set for 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will again be held using Google video-conferencing software in order to abide social distancing guidelines.
Because of COVID-19, the normal 2019-20 academic year has been interrupted in several ways, and graduation has been no exception. The ceremony, which normally takes place in late May in the A.O. Carlson Gymnasium, has been pushed back to Friday, June 5, and will be held at 7 p.m. in the MCC High School parking lot, according to the notes for Monday’s meeting.
The back-up date in the event of rain is June 12, also at 7 p.m., in the same location.
MCC High School Principal Jeff Tuka told the Daily News in a phone call that the ceremony has been in the planning stages for close to two months, with plans changing as the situation surrounding the pandemic has developed.
It will be held in a drive-in format, with students and their families spending much of the ceremony in their vehicles.
Tuka said school officials have worked with one another — and other school districts — to find the best and safest option for students.
“No method is going to be perfect… but it is the safest method, and the closest to traditional graduation,” Tuka said. “It’s going to be a drive-in situation, so the students will come… facing the building. There will be a stage set up, and they’ll be there with their families, and it will be broadcast live on Big Dog Country.”
