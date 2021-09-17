Mason County Central’s preliminary enrollment decreated slightly from the last year, but still “stable” according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The school board will go over the early enrollment data for the 2021-22 school year when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday. Mount will present a first look at figures that are almost sure to change before fall count day in October.
Though enrollment is down for each school in the district, it’s not down by much. MCC has a current total of 1,210 students, and Mount said the district anticipated about 1,212, its count for the previous year.
“We’re only slightly down,” Mount said. “We’re holding tight with our enrollment, and it’s stable. It matches our budget, and that’s what we planned on.”
The preliminary enrollment data shows, in comparison to the 2020-21 school year, there are currently fewer students at the high school and the middle school, while Scottville Elementary and the Upper Elementary both have slightly more.
Mount stated some of the lost high-schoolers are still within the MCC system, including six seniors who are attending ASM Tech. There are also 19 students in Spartan Academy, which is counted separately.
Mount said there has been a “big drop-off” in the number of students using the Spartan Connected remote learning platform. The program was introduced in 2020 to accommodate students opting to learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the virus still a concern, the program is continuing this year, but only 3.8 percent of the students in the district are using it.
The program initially included about 30 percent of MCC’s students. By the third trimester of the 2020-21 school year, about 18 percent were using Spartan Connected.
Mount noted that the current figures do not reflect where MCC stands in terms of school aid, which is determined by enrollment. He said the district will continue to monitor and update the changes in the student population until count day in October, when official enrollment will be determined.
Because of limitations on in-person learning caused by the pandemic, school aid was determined by an unusual “super-blend” formula in 2020-21. This year, school aid is back to being based on a blend of 90 percent of current enrollment, plus 10 percent of the spring 2021 enrollment figures, according to Mount.
Based on current data, the district’s blended count is projected to be 1,216 students, but Mount said that number will fluctuate before count day.
ROOFING WORK
Trustees will consider approving a bid for roof work in some areas of the high school as well as Scottville Elementary.
Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick will recommend a bid from G. Freeland Roofing, which also secured the bid to repair the roof at Victory Early Childhood Center in August.
G. Freeland’s bid totals $334,900, with an alternative bid including added insulation. The bid for the two areas of the high school totals $224,700 with the insulation.
Proposals also came in from Great Lakes Systems and Certified Roofing, both of which were more costly with the additional insulation factored in.
The district has also received proposals for roof work at the middle school, but Willick will recommend that the those bids be rejected, as the costs exceed the available funds, according to the packet for Monday’s meeting.
If the bid from G. Freeland is approved, MCC will have a start on the roughly $1 million in roof repairs needed throughout the district.
RETURN TO LEARN PLAN
Also on Monday, the school board will review the school district’s Return to Learn Plan, which was set in August. The plan includes a mask mandate for students and staff in grades pre-K-8. The meeting packet states that “the administration recommends that we stay with the same plan as it provides flexibility for the administration to react to changing circumstances, good or bad.”