SCOTTVILLE — The election of officers, student enrollment rates, the proposed expansion of the West Michigan Conference and updates about COVID-19 cases are among topics the Mason County Central Board of Education will discuss on Monday.
Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. via Google Meet due to the ongoing pandemic. An organizational meeting is set to precede the meeting at 6:45 p.m.
The public can participate by visiting www.meet.google.com/vrt-cswu-whd, or by calling (859) 780-2136 and entering 570891270 as the PIN.
The notes for Monday’s meeting from Superintendent Jeff Mount state that trustees will hear nominations for school board officers for the year.
Currently, Jim Schulte is serving as board president, Gena Nelson is board secretary and Becky Alway is treasurer. The position of vice president is vacant due to the resignation of Jeff Barnett.
Nominations for the positions will be made during the organizational meeting, and the board will vote on the appointments during the regular meeting.
COVID-19 updates
Mount will provide an update about recent school-associated positive COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday, MCC had a total of 25 cumulative school-associated positive cases since the start of the school year. The most recent cases were on Jan. 9 at the Upper Elementary. Both students and staff were reported as affected populations on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Trustees will also reconfirm the district’s COVID-19 Extended Learning Plan for the month.
Other business
The proposed expansion of the West Michigan Conference will also be discussed.
“The West Michigan Conference member schools began a process in early fall to expand from its current eight members to a two-tier, 14-member conference based on enrollment size and improving competitive balance,” Mount stated in the meeting notes.
Jeff Tuka, high school principal, will update the trustees on the process and answer questions. The proposed expansion is expected to be brought before the board for approval in February, not only at MCC, but at the other members school districts as well.
The board will also consider approving Denise Cory to serve as J.V. softball coach based on Tuka’s recommendation.
Student enrollment for the new trimester is also a discussion item on the agenda. Mount will talk about the number of students enrolled in face-to-face and online instruction program in the current trimester compared to the fall.
Previously, the MCC had roughly 1/3 of its students attending class remotely.
Also on Monday, Mount and Schulte will discuss the timeline for the annual superintendent evaluation. MCC plans to use the rubric of the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), which it has done for the past four years.
The MASB rubric outlines several domains, or areas of focus, for the evaluation sessions, which will be conducted in monthly closed sessions from February through June.
Additionally, Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick will give an update about a new employee assistance program, and Mount will provide an update on lame-duck legislation that could impact K-12 education.