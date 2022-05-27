SCOTTVILLE — In a sea of blue and gold on Friday, the Mason County Central Spartans came home for the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony.
After two years of improvising commencements to skirt a global pandemic, the ceremony was a welcome return to normalcy for MCC, taking place in the high school gymnasium after being held outdoors for the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021.
Students and staff members were happy to be back indoors as the district graduated 86 Spartans during a ceremony punctuated by references to COVID-19, the challenges of the last few years — some not even a month old — and the relief felt by students and faculty now that the worst of the pandemic seems to be over.
Principal Jeff Tuka welcomed attendants, outlining the various challenges graduates had seen.
“You guys have got a heck of a story to tell your kids and grandkids,” Tuka said. “But here we are. You’ve earned it and you made it.”
During the student address, class president Nicole Bowen and vice president Lauren Knizacky talked about how good it felt to put some of those challenges in the rearview, and to see a graduation crowd in the high school gym bleachers again.
“Another ceremony being squeezed into a packed, hot gym, but this time all these people are here for us,” Knizacky said.
“To be here today we have survived many challenges. COVID, online learning, and (Tom) Richert’s English class,” joked Bowen. “Despite all odds, here we are.”
Knizacky said it “seems like just yesterday” graduates were in middle school, getting ready for track-and-field day on the same football field where they would later hold their “makeshift” prom in 2021 in an effort to reduce indoor public gatherings.
The prom was one example of the class’s ability to “adapt and overcome in unusual times,” according to Knizacky. She asked graduates to remember those examples and “break our fall as we stumble toward the future.”
Bowen and Knizacky thanked MCC’s teachers and administrators, and guidance counselor Joan Vidak, for “spending countless hours helping us figure out our futures.”
“We’ve spent the last 13 years of our lives working up to this moment,” Bowen said. “I am so proud of how far we have come and how far we will go.”
In unison, the pair closed by saying, “Class of 2022, congratulations, we finally did it.”
Vidak took the stage to congratulate the grads on making it through a four-year period that was anything but ordinary — and excelling, despite the hurdles.
“This year’s graduating class, similar to the two years before it, has had an above average amount of challenges,” Vidak said, commending the graduates’ hard work and commitment, and emphasizing her pride and confidence in them as they take the next step.
According to Vidak, the class of 2022 collectively brought in $750,000 in scholarship dollars. She said about 20% of the graduates plan to attend four-year colleges and universities, while 46% of the graduates plan to attend two-year colleges or trade schools and 34% will enter the workforce directly.
“I have no doubt you will be successful in each of the paths you choose to take,” Vidak said. “I look forward to hearing about your continued accomplishments.”
Despite the general attitude of triumph, there was an air of melancholy as MCC’s band played “Pomp and Circumstance” and the national anthem without longtime band director Tom Thomas, who passed away on May 2.
Interim band director Janet Brown led the band as she’s done since Thomas’ request for extended medical leave in the spring.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount thanked her for her help and asked said Thomas‘ spirit was with the band.
“I am confident in saying that Mr. Thomas is looking down on you now, with a great big smile, full of Spartan pride.”
In his address, Mount spoke to the seniors, their families and their friends.
“To the senior class, this is your final high school lesson,” Mount said. “The days ahead of you will be your life’s final exam.
“I look forward to seeing each of you apply what you have learned here at Mason County Central and succeed. I will be watching.”
Mount told graduates that their achievements would be determined by their actions, and those actions would stem from choices. One crucial piece of advice he gave was to take great care when making decisions in the face of challenges and adversity.
“Understand (that) everyone has problems, and everyone experiences obstacles in their lives that they must overcome,” he said. “And more often than not, the only control you have is how you handle them.”
Mount said the key to fulfillment in life is to meet such challenges “head-on,” knowing “there are no guarantees in life.”
“So today, as you take one big step toward adulthood, take command of your life with positive choices by dealing with life’s adversity with courage, a dose of humor … and grace,” Mount said. “Give yourself a break. Nobody’s perfect. But when mistakes are made … learn from them, get better, it’s really that simple.”
Mount said those moments of decision in the face of doubt will determine whether “tough moments” will “tear you down or build you up.”
“Every choice you make will create who you are going to be. Your life is about learning from those experiences to grow into the best version of yourself,” he said.
Mount stressed that — though the graduates were assembled Friday to receive their well-earned diplomas — happiness isn’t dictated by achievement, but by effort.
“Do not wait for things to be given to you because they won’t be. Instead, make the effort and go get them, because the pure joy and satisfaction that you will receive from working toward something and then achieving it will feel a lot like how you are feeling tonight as you walk off this stage with your earned diploma in hand,” he said.
Mount concluded his remarks in a traditional fashion, urging graduates to “go forth … with unswerving integrity, pulsating energy and rugged determination — the Spartan way.”
After making their procession across the stage and receiving their diplomas, the 86 Spartans flipped their tassels. They returned to their seats, and for the first time since 2019, graduation caps and silly string flew toward the rafters of the MCC gym.