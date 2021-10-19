SCOTTVILLE — The public will have another opportunity to learn about Mason County Central’s plans to seek a facilities bond during an upcoming community forum.
The forum will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the high school cafeteria.
Superintendent Jeff Mount provided an update on the bond process and the forum during Monday’s board of education meeting.
“We are pursuing a bond, and that means a lot of work,” he said. “Right now we’re working on the scope of what that looks like.”
Mount said the project is still in the planning stages, and the information shared at the forum will be a “10,000-foot view” of what the district is hoping to achieve, but the parameters are starting to take shape.
Mount said there have been recent meetings of the building and grounds committee and the administrative team to flesh out some aspects of the proposal. That information will be presented during the forum.
“We’ll share more and more … and we want to ask the public for their input,” Mount said.
There will be a slideshow presentation, and representatives from GMB Architecture & Engineering and Christman Construction, both of which are assisting the district with bond planning, will be on hand as well.
Once the forum concludes, a survey will go out about issues relating to the bond, and Mount said he hopes everyone will take the time to respond.
“It’ll ask specific questions regarding the bond and what was shared at the forum. We want you to take a look at it and give your opinion, and I think that’s a really good opportunity to do that,” he told the public during Monday’s meeting. “We really will appreciate the feedback.”
The survey will be sent out via the MCC mobile app, and will also be available on the district’s website at www.mccschools.org.
Mount said the goal is to have a proposal finalized later in the fall or early winter.
“The endgame (is) that we’re hoping to take this to the Department of Treasury in November or December, with approval in January,” Mount said. “We have to have that done in order to have it on the ballot.”
During previous forums in June and July, the district identified several priorities, including the construction of a performing arts center and various building upgrades and security improvements. The district discussed going for a 25-year, $25 million to $30 million bond, and potentially asking voters to approve 1-mill tax increase for residents. That would result in an additional $4.17 per month for most taxpayers in the district, according to Dan LaMore of Christman Construction.
ENROLLMENT
Mount talked about the decrease in enrollment recorded during fall count day.
The district reported 1,197 students compared to 1,212 in fall 2020 — a 15-student drop for the fall, but a four-student increase compared to spring 2021.
Mount said it wasn’t enough to drastically impact funding, but there’s still some effect.
“It does impact budget,” Mount said. “When you have per-student funding, then budget matters.”
He said some of the decreases in the high school are still within the school district, but fall under different silos of funding.
“Six of our seniors went to ASM Tech so they’re no longer funded on a per-pupil basis,” he said. “And, we’ve had 24 enrollments in our Spartan Academy (which is also not funded on a per-pupil basis), so that kind of skews our numbers a little bit.”
AUDIT
Trustees also heard MCC’s annual audit report from Julie Berkes of Dennis Garland & Niergarth. Berkes phoned in to go over the audit with the board.
Mount said the evaluation was positive.
“It was a clean audit with the highest rating, so that was to be expected. We have a long record of that,” Mount said. “Our fund balance has been climbing steadily since 2015. It’s in a good place, and it gives us money to do things like the roof repairs we’re planning (for buildings throughout the district) and other things that we wouldn’t have to ask taxpayers for.”
MCC’s fund balance is at $16,051,406.
There were some things that skewed the numbers a bit, according to Mount, such as money used to pay down Qualified Zone Academy Bond loans from 2006-07, and roughly $1 million MCC received from the federal government for COVID-19 relief.
Berkes said the district’s per-pupil spending was slightly above the state average, while its spending on support services was below the state average.
“We try to minimize the amount spent on things that aren’t in the classroom,” Mount said.
Berkes remarked that the district has its “priorities straight” in that respect.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on Monday, the school board approved MCC’s virtual and adult-education course offerings. The board also approved some minor changes to the high school curriculum guide, including the return of a Spanish class following the hiring of Ana Quinteros in July.