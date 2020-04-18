SCOTTVILLE — Board trustees at Mason County Central Schools will hold an electronic meeting of the district’s board of education at 7 p.m. Monday in the first regularly scheduled meeting to take place since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expansion decision to close all K-12 schools for the remainder of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s the board’s first attempt at a remote meeting, and members of the public who wish to participate are being asked to contact Carla Mayer, assistant to the superintendent, at cmayer@mccschools.org or call (231) 757-3713 ext. 110 to register.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News that the meeting will be held in a Google Hangouts format, with audio and video capabilities, similar to those of Zoom meetings being used by other public boards during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more of this story, please purchase our print edition or an e-edition.