Mason County Central Schools is hosting a public forum on Tuesday to gather feedback from the community about which facility improvements should be prioritized in the school district’s planned bond proposal in 2022.
The community forum will be held in the high school cafeteria from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The forum will also be accessible via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/96667395046. The public can call (231) 757-3713 for more information.
A recording of the forum will be made available at www.mccschools.org for those unable to attend.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said the forum is the first of two that will take place in order to collect community input about school facilities, “with a focus on past, present and future.”
If all goes as planed, the issue will be on the ballot in May 2022, but Mount said the district wants to hear from the public before deciding on the details of any possible proposals.
Information gathered during the community forum will be assembled into a packet for the public, and a campaign will be planned spring of next year if the school district and the community determine a goal for the facilities upgrade.
MCC has met with representatives from the Christman Company, which handled the district’s previous bond in 2006
In 2016, the district gathered community feedback about possibly upgrades to the school facilities. Residents made suggestions for improvements during a series of community forums, with some advocating the construction of an auditorium.
Ultimately the decision was made to pursue an energy conservation project with Honeywell, which led to upgrades in the ventilation system, replaced boilers, communications system upgrades, roof repairs, resurfacing of the track at Spartan Community Field and some repaving work.
The 2006 bond led to the construction of the Upper Elementary school building.