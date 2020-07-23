SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central Schools is planning to offer parents the option of either traditional, in-person instruction or distance learning when school resumes in the fall.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount issued a statement to students, parents and families earlier this week on the district’s webpage and mobile app, in which he outlined updates about the plan to return to school for the 2021-22 school year, set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Mount noted the school district believes in-person instruction is the ideal method, but he also said the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the current educational landscape in some crucial ways.
“The Mason County Central School District believes that in-person instruction is best for student learning, while acknowledging that the threat of COVID-19 has challenged our ability to provide face-to-face instruction as our sole method for teaching children,” Mount stated. “We understand that anything less than a full-time, in-person school schedule strains many of our parents who have to go to work and cannot be home with their children. We also recognize that, because of medically fragile students, at-risk family members or other issues, some families may not be comfortable returning to a traditional classroom until a vaccine for COVID-19 is widely available.”
To that end, Mount said MCC will offer traditional schooling, with the state’s public safety guidelines in place based on the 2020-21 Return to School Roadmap. This option would “protect the health and well-being of students and staff as much as possible,” according to Mount.
The safety guidelines would be subject to change based on where the state and MCC’s region fall in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s phased reopening plan.
The remote learning option would “(emphasize) that the level of instruction and learning expectations will be equal to a traditional schooling environment.”
Mount encouraged parents and families to read the state’s guidelines for school operation, which are available on MCC’s website, www.mccschools.org, and in a PDF form accessible through the MCC Schools mobile app.
If, after reading about the guidelines and safety precautions that would be taken during in-person instruction, parents are still not comfortable sending their kids back to school, they can opt for the learning-from-home model. There are some stipulations for that selection, however.
In order to participate in the home learning, parents would have to commit to a full trimester of that model, or 12 weeks. Switching back and forth between the two models is not permitted during a grading period.
Also, students will need reliable access to computers, because the learning-from-home model will rely on Google Classroom software. Those who don’t have computers can check them out from the school.
Mount stated that those utilizing the at-home model should be prepared for a “much more rigorous” educational experience than what students had during the spring.
“If need be, the Mason County Central School District will work with families to support parents in online learning,” he said.
Mount also noted that the fall’s curriculum will be focused on new learning, rather than review and enrichment, which was the primary focus of the last segment of the 2019-20 school year.
The learning-from-home model will include assignments posted through Google Classroom, videos and video-conferencing and more, with a strict schedule.
Mount stated MCC will also work with families to establish tailored plans for students with special needs. If a special needs student’s health is compromised, it’s recommended that the parents utilize the learning-from-home model, and call their child’s building principal to make arrangements.
All pre-K-12 students will be scheduled for traditional instruction as a default for the fall, so those hoping to attend in a face-to-face capacity will not have to make any special arrangements.
Currently, Gov. Whitmer’s recommendation is that in-person instruction will resume in the fall if the state is in Phase 4 or Phase 5 of its reopening plan. If the region is in the first three phases by the time school is set to begin, Mount said MCC will “plan to add online components to all instruction that will support a transition to online instruction.”
“Online instructional strategies will train students and families to use electronic modes of instruction.”
MCC, along with other local districts, began planning for the coming school year earlier this summer, after Gov. Whitmer released stated the intention was to return students to classrooms five days a week by the fall. Later, in early July, Whitmer released safety protocols and guidelines in the form of the Michigan 2020-21 Return to School Roadmap, which required that schools create remote-learning options for the fall.
More information and updates will be released by MCC in the coming weeks.