SCOTTVILLE — It came down to one vote on Monday when Mason County Central Schools considered whether to require face masks for some students, but in the end, Board President Jim Schulte tipped the scales.
MCC will require masks for grades, students and staff for grades pre-K-6 as the 2021-22 school year begins.
For grades 7-12, masks will be recommended, but not mandated, as MCC heads into its third school year of dealing with COVID-19.
The rationale behind the plan is based on the fact that vaccines are not yet available for children 11 years old and younger, so implementing a mask mandate for the corresponding grade levels was the easiest way to make sure steps are being taken to protect the kids who can’t be vaccinated, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount, who presented the plan to trustees in the high school cafeteria.
Mount referred to it as the “line of demarcation” determining who will and will not be impacted by the mask rule.
Prior to the vote, the school board was split on adopting the plan. Mount expressed that one other school in the area — the West Shore Educational Service District — was adopting a “hybrid” plan similar to MCC’s. He said that, while there are no orders to require masks currently, masks are being recommended by health officials, and using them for the grades that are unable to receive the vaccine is a compromise.
Mount also stated that the local transmission rate for COVID-19 is not one the administrative team is comfortable with.
“We have a 14.4-percent transmission rate in Mason County,” Mount said. “That is high.”
He said it’s not as high as it was during the uptick in April, when it reached 30 percent, but it’s well beyond the 5-percent benchmark previously identified by the board as the benchmark for no mask mandates at all.
Trustees John Wagner and Barry Pleiness spoke out against any mandate for any grade.
Wagner noted that much of the current transmission rate is related to people not getting vaccinated, and Mount said that’s why the school district is using the approximate age of vaccine eligibility as a cut-off point.
Pleiness said he thinks the plan is “sending a mixed message,” since there is no requirement from CDC that would mandate masks for anyone.
Pleiness then made a motion to amend the language of the plan so that masks would be only recommended, not required.
“The parents are smart enough to decide whether they want to mask their student or not,” Pleiness said.
Wagner supported that motion.
When that motion came to a vote, Trustee Gena Nelson abstained, saying she was “unprepared to vote,” on what Pleiness had proposed, was not expecting the dissent among the board.
Trustees Becky Alway and Jen Miller opposed the motion from Pleiness, leaving Schulte to break the tie.
“I have mixed feelings on this, but … Anything we can do to maintain face-to-face contact, eye-to-eye contact — that’s what’s most important,” Schulte said.
He said he doesn’t feel the presence of masks takes away from the benefits of learning in-person, and the stated that the safety of the kids in the district is paramount.
The motion made by Pleiness was ultimately shot down in a 3-2 vote, and the original plan was adopted.
Mount noted that it could be changed in the future, depending on the availability of vaccines, or changing circumstances with respect to potential orders regarding mitigation measures that are not currently in place.
“What if there’s never a vaccine available (for kids 11 and younger)?” Pleiness asked.
Mount responded, “Then we adapt.”
Two parents in the audience spoke out against the decision during public comment.
“Nobody seemed ready for the difference in opinion on the vote tonight. I would have expected you guys to table that, and do more research,” one parent said, adding that he was “pretty upset” with the decision.
Mount emphasized that the decision was not made lightly, and that administrators had been working, researching and planning since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
“We came up with he best recommendation we can at the time,” Mount said. “We struggled the entire summer about what we should do.
“If there was an easy solution, everyone would do it.”
Mount added later that it was one of the most difficult decisions he’s had to make in his career as an educator.
Another parent asked if the district’s decision would lead to the checking of vaccination cards, and Mount said it would not.
The first parent asked if MCC would be promoting vaccination.
“We will encourage (getting the) vaccine, and if the health department wants to set up a clinic here, we will offer that,” he said. “It’s still your choice as a parent, but we will encourage and promote it. That is a CDC and a health department recommendation.”
“There’s a line there, and I hope you don’t cross it,” the parent stated, to which Mount reiterated the district’s stance on promoting vaccination.
The rest of the district’s plan will be made available on the MCC mobile application and on its website in the coming days.
Mount said many of the procedures already in place last year will carry over, though some will be loosened. And, if the situation changes, the district will have to “be fluid and flexible,” according to Mount.
“If we see … spikes and a problem within our own school system, then we can add masks or mitigation strategies,” Mount said. “Or remove them if a vaccine becomes more available.”
Mount also emphasized the importance of staying home when sick and taking any symptoms seriously.
“The thing that got us into some quarantine problems last year was, ‘It’s just a sniffle,’ or ‘It’s just seasonal allergies,’” Mount said. “If you’re sick, stay home. If you have symptoms, get tested.”
Contact tracing will continue in collaboration with the health department. Cleaning and disinfecting will still be a top priority.
The plan also calls for “consistent and correct” mask use, ensuring proper ventilation, encouraging hand washing and “respiratory etiquette,” and engaging in consistent monitoring of risk with public health officials.
Regarding testing for student-athletes, Mount said the MHSAA has yet to make a specific recommendation.
As it stands, MCC’s plan will remain in effect “until six weeks past the date when individuals (11 and under) are able to get vaccinated,” according to Mount.
However, as Pleiness noted, if the board so chooses, it can change the plan at a later date.
“The one thing about this plan is, we can change it next month if we want to,” Pleiness said. “It’s a fluid plan.”