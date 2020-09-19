SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s Board of Education will review the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan Monday during its regular meeting.
The school board will discuss the plan — a requirement to receive state aid for the 2020-21 school year — during its meeting at 7 p.m. Trustees will be meeting in the high school cafeteria, but due to restrictions on indoor gatherings, the public is asked to participate virtually at www.meet.google.com/tep-hofw-dkw. The public can also participate via phone by calling (413) 398-0623. The PIN is 567319550.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Jeff Mount stated the Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan — which outlines instruction in the event of a shutdown or an extended break in face-to-face learning for due to coronavirus — is needed in order for school districts to receive aid from the state.
“This plan does not replace the district’s COVID-19 preparedness and response plan approved by the board at our Aug. 10 meeting. Rather, it is an additional plan that includes new assurances and sections on educational goals, instructional delivery, grading and equitable access,” Mount stated.
The district’s plan states that many of the requirements have already been addressed by MCC in its COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan. In the event of extended inability to attend school in-person, MCC has its virtual learning option, currently being used by about one-third of the students in the district. That plan was approved by the board in August.
If approved, the Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan will be submitted to the West Shore Educational Service District for review by Oct. 1.
Other business
Mount will update the board on the most recent fall 2020 enrollment data for both face-to-face students and those learning remotely through the district’s Spartan Connected program. He will also discuss the impact of the pandemic on enrollment.
Additionally, Mount will talk about legislative progress being made relating to the state’s 2021 budget, and the board will enter into closed session to discuss a proposed agreement with the MCC Education Association.
Those who wish to provide input or ask questions regarding agenda items should contact MCC’s central business office at (231) 757-3713 ext. 110, or email administrative assistant Carla Mayer at cmayer@mccschools.org prior to 6 p.m. Monday.