Trustees at Mason County Central will again discuss the school district’s upcoming bond proposal Monday, when a decision will be made regarding the next steps in the process of getting the bond on the May ballot.
The school board meets at 7 p.m., Monday — with an organizational meeting at 6:45 p.m. Trustees will need to approve the time of a special meeting set for Feb. 7, during which the board will formally call for an election in order to put the 1.95-mill, $33.5 million proposal before voters on May 3.
Initially, the board planned to approve the call for an election when it met on Jan. 7 to sign off on the Michigan Department of Treasury’s preliminary qualification for the proposal. However, due to time conflicts among trustees, the approval of the Feb. 7 meeting was pushed back, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The school board will need to determine a time when a quorum will be available. A tentative time of 5:30 p.m. is listed in the packet for Monday’s meeting.
Mount previously told the Daily News that the final day to get the item on the May 3 ballot is Tuesday, Feb. 8, so the election must be called by Feb. 7. The official ballot language will have to be approved during that meeting as well.
Regarding the preliminary qualification process for the proposal, Mount stated that the Department of Treasury “has the application and will have the review completed by Feb. 4.”
Once the board approves the calls for an election, “a certified copy of the ballot language will then be forwarded to the election coordinator to be placed on the May 2022 ballot,” Mount stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting.
FIRST-GRADE TEACHER
The board is expected to approve the hiring of Josie Stankowski as the new first-grade teacher at Scottville Elementary, with the recommendation of Principal Chris Etchison.
Stankowski has been “successfully student-teaching since the beginning of the school year in the unfilled position,” and working under the supervision of retired MCC teacher Linn Urka, according to the notes for Monday’s meeting.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Mount will talk about the school district’s recent school-associated COVID-19 cases, and provide updates about virus rates in the region and the county.
According to MCC’s COVID-19 dashboard, the school district had 134 school-associated cases since the start of the school year. The most recent case reflected in the dashboard was on Jan. 13 and involved a student at Scottville Elementary.
The school board will consider nominations for 2022 board officer positions, and celebrate School Board Appreciation Month.