The Mason County Central School District’s Food Service and Transportation Departments have collaborated to put together a meal distribution schedule that will begin on Tuesday and continue through Friday, April 3, including the scheduled week of spring break. Three bus routes will distribute food to seven hubs for out-county children up to age 18, and individuals with special needs up to age 26.
Additionally, Scottville children can pick up meals at the MCC Upper Elementary from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Route 1: Victory Baptist Church, 11-11:45 a.m.; St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, noon-1 p.m.
Route 2: Legends Taxidermy 11-11:45 a.m.; FreeSoil Community Center, noon-12:45 p.m.; Grant Fire Department, 1-1:45 p.m.
Rout 3: Branch Fire Department 11-11:45 a.m.; Evergreen Church, noon-1 p.m.
Children do not have to be MCC students to receive meals. The meals will be given in a grab-and-go format.
To report specific dietary restrictions or allergies, contact MaryAnn Nielsen at the food service office, (231) 757-5721.
Parents can pick up on behalf of children and families can pick up for other families’ children. Lunches plus the next day’s breakfast will be provided.
Weekend Meals will be distributed on Fridays.
Multiple Days can be picked up but are limited to that day’s meal.
The meals are for children and people with special needs up to age 26 only — not for adults.
Hart Public Schools food panty
Hart Public Schools will have mobile food hubs at Crystal Valley Pour House, 7203 N. 126th Ave., and Fenton Trucking, 5655 W. Fifth St., Mears, at noon Monday through Wednesday. Any child from any school district, up to age 18, can participate. Children do not have to be present; meals can be picked up by another party.
Pentwater Public School to extend deadlines
Pentwater Public Schools Superintendent Scott Karaptian noted that the deadline for the end of the third marking period will be extended to April 10 to give students an extra week to finish or catch up on school work.