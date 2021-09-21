Mason County Central Schools had another lively meeting on Monday when the school board voted to continue requiring face masks for students and staff in grades pre-K-6 as part of its COVID-19 Return to Learn Plan.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said the board was divided, but the plan passed in a 4-3 vote. Trustees Jennifer Miller, Steve Griswold, Becky Alway and Board President Jim Schulte voting Yes, and trustees John Wagner, Barry Pleiness and Gena Nelson voting No.
A similar scenario played out in August, when the plan was first introduced. At that time, Griswold was not in attendance, and the plan passed in a 3-2 vote with Alway, Miller and Shulte outvoting Pleiness and Wagner. Nelson abstained from the vote at the time.
Mount said the school district is going to “stay the course” with its plan.
The rationale behind mandating masks for the younger grades is that, currently, no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use on children 12 and younger. Mount stated at the last meeting that the plan was developed in collaboration with the health department to protect those who can’t receive the vaccine, while trusting that parents of students at the high school and middle school will have their kids vaccinated.
Several members of the public spoke out against mask use.
“We did have 15 folks speak, who were against the mask mandate,” Mount said. “There wasn’t anything in my opinion unexpected from those folks. For the most part, they were quite respectful and empathetic to the position the school districts are in.”
One participant, Trevor Woirol, said many of the comments came from parents who questioned the science behind masks as effective mitigation measures against COVID-19.
“Many that spoke cited ongoing or developing health issues with their children, both physical and mental,” Woirol wrote in a message to the Daily News.
He added that others commented about “masks doing more harm than good,” and “increasing anxiety and fear levels.”
Mount acknowledged that some of the commenters “brought their own data” to the meeting in an attempt to sway the board, but Mount said the district is relying on information from District Health Department No. 10, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We weren’t there to argue their data versus the data provided,” Mount said. “A few said that MDHHS and CDC are corrupt, and (that) we’re buying into that corrupt stuff. After the vote, there were some loud voices in the crowd, but it wasn’t a thunderous — just a couple here, and a couple there.
“They were disappointed, which is to be expected, but nobody was out of line or belligerent.”
He said the most current data shows that Mason County’s transmission rate for COVID-19 is at 12.8 percent — higher than the 5-percent threshold the board had discussed at previous meetings as a benchmark to rule out masks entirely.
For the time being, MCC will continue to require masks for students and staff at Victory Early Childhood Center, Scottville Elementary and the Upper Elementary. For students in the middle school and high school, masks will continue to be strongly recommended, but not enforced.
Mount said students and staff alike are cooperating with the mask mandate without incident.
{p class=”p1”}”It’s business as usual,” he said. “The kids are doing a great job of complying, just as they did last year. The kids and the staff are doing just fine.”
The Return to Learn Plan will be evaluated again when the board meets in October.
Mount also told the Daily News that COVID-19 has already made an appearance at MCC this school year.
“On Friday we had three school-associated cases — one at the middle school and two at the high school, which required some quarantines,” Mount said. “Twenty-three high school kids quarantined as a result of that, which means they’re missing out on Spirit Week.
“If those close contacts were vaccinated, they wouldn’t need to be quarantined.”
He added that he expects to see more as the school year unfolds.
ROOF REPAIRS
The school board approved a bid from G. Freeland Roofing to complete roof repairs in parts of the high school and at Scottville Elementary, according to Mount.
G. Freeland’s bid total for Scottville Elementary was $334,900, and its bid for the high school totals $224,700.
Mount said the board rejected proposals from other bidders for work on the middle school because they prices were too high.
Of the several buildings in the district that need roof repairs, the middle school is the lowest priority, he added.
The work on the high school and Scottville Elementary is expected to start in summer 2022, or when the weather allows it, Mount said.
Meanwhile, roof repair work at Victor Early Childhood Center — also being taken on by G. Freeland — is expected to begin sometime this fall.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board also appointed Schulte as a representative to the Michigan Association of School Boards’ delegate assembly, with Nelson picked as an alternate.
Mount also discussed preliminary enrollment, which, though down compared to last year, is still within the district’s expectations.
He said he expects enrollment to “ebb and flow” in the weeks leading up to fall count day on Oct. 6.